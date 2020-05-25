COOS BAY — Prosper Hall has gotten a long overdue facelift.
The main gymnasium at Southwestern Oregon Community College has new bleachers for the first time in its five-decade history and a new paint job for the floor.
SWOCC athletic director Mike Herbert said the work was in the planning stages for more than a year.
“It had been 10 years since we had it refinished all the way down to the wood,” he said of the gym floor. “And we needed to add the (new) men’s 3-point line. Now we have the men’s, the women’s, and we left the high school one on there as well.”
The area outside the key and inside the 3-point line is a lighter color than the rest of the gym floor. The baseline is now painted with the school’s navy blue color, with the big words “Southwestern” on one end and “Oregon” on the other in red paint. And the school’s logo at the center of the gym is larger than it used to be.
“It looks kind of cool,” Herbert said. “We’re excited about how it came out.”
The bleachers have six rows, just like the old wooden bleachers, the only ones the gym has ever had.
“The bleachers were original to the building and they weren’t ADA compliant,” Herbert said, pointing out that the new bleachers can be adjusted to accommodate people in wheelchairs for events like graduation.
“It was kind of an athletics and graduation necessity,” Herbert said of the upgrade. “And (the old bleachers) were manual. These are electric so we can move them in and out with the touch of a button.”
The funding for the gymnasium work all came from the school’s capital projects fund.
“It’s not dollars that we could use on salaries or to help us with COVID,” Herbert said. “It’s specifically for remodels.”
The project was the first of three for the athletics facilities this spring and summer.
Next up is the track, which will be resurfaced for the first time starting in early June. Part of that work also includes moving the long jump pits a little further away from the edges of the soccer pitch.
And following that, the entire softball facility will be replaced.
“Everything will be new,” Herbert said, referring to a turf field, as well as new dugouts and new fences.