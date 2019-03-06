The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team had four school records on the opening day of the NJCAA national meet in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday.
Jaelyn Estabilio got things started for the Lakers with her preliminary time of 31.78 seconds in the 50-yard breaststroke setting a new record. She finished sixth in the final (32.23). SWOCC had two other placers in the event. Taylar Spurgeon was 14th (36.66) and Addi Graves 15th (37.33).
Emerson Zaplatar placed third in the men’s 50-yard breaststroke, finishing in 25.91. Arath Hernandez just missed the consolation final, placing 17th (28.96) and Grayson Goodale was 19th (30.87).
Verity Vogel-Rigler placed fourth in the 1,000 freestyle (11:01.03). Piper Engler was eight (11:09.35).
In the men’s 1,000 freestyle, Collin McGuire was fifth (9:41.68). Hunter Sherwood was ninth (10:17.02), Noah Ferber 13th (10:31.51) and Matthew Bell 16th (10:49.25). Three other Lakers were outside the placers: Jake Wyer was 20th (11:10.47). Grayson Goodale 24th (11:42.10) and Kyiah Ingraham 25th (11:49.55).
Natalie Soive set a new school record in the 200 individual medley, placing seventh (2:14.13). Andrea Porch was 16th (2:28.52).
Brett Rice was 11th in the men’s 200 individual medley (1:59.80), with Elliot Steward 14th (2:02.17) and Mason Teale 15th (2:03.12).
Kaitlyn Hester was 14th (26.32) and Lauren Adamson 15th (26.66) in the women’s 50-yard freestyle. Addi Graves was outside the placers, taking 21st (28.49).
James Camp twice broke the school record in the 50 freestyle, placing third. His time of 20.28 seconds in the prelim broke the record of one of the team’s inaugural members, Thomas Reams. Camp then improved the time to 20.22 in the final. Landon Stalnaker was 11th (21.81). Those failing to make the final for the Lakers were Arath Hernandez (23.03), Rylan Rogers (23.09) and Jordan McGuirk (24.49), who placed 29th through 31st.
SWOCC was third in the women’s 800 freestyle relay, with the group of Vogel-Rigler, Estabilio, Engler and Patriciza Ozola finishing in 8:13.88.
SWOCC’s men also were third, with the quartet of Zaplatar, Rice, Stalnaker and McGuire setting a new school record with their time of 7:05.83.
SWOCC’s men were fourth (109 points) and the women fifth (94) after the first day of the meet. As is usually the case, Indian River State College of Florida has a big lead in both team races.
“We had a great day overall,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “Day 1 wasn’t without some disappointing swims, but we ended on a great note and are charged to come back tomorrow.”