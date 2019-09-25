COOS BAY — After spending more than a month borrowing fields from the Bay Area’s two high schools, the Southwestern Oregon Community College soccer teams almost have their own pitch again.
Workers from Baez Sports were finishing installation of the new artificial turf surface at SWOCC, including brushing in hundreds of pounds of tiny rubber pellets into the artificial grass — the rubber gives the turf the bouncy feel.
This is the second artificial turf surface for SWOCC. The first lasted 13 years and the new surface, which has better technology, is guaranteed for 12 years and could last up to 20 if it is taken care of properly, SWOCC athletic director Mike Herbert said.
The original turf surface had to be replaced because it had failed impact tests and was no longer deemed safe for athletes. But it, too, lasted several years longer than the original guarantee.
SWOCC hoped the new pitch would be in place before the start of practice in August, but the school wasn’t able to pick the installation schedule, the trade-off for getting the new surface at a huge discount through CSD Alliance, a granting agency that enabled the school to get the new turf for about $400,000, roughly a third of what it would cost if SWOCC was footing the entire bill.
The turf, which came from Georgia, was installed last week. This week, the workers were adding the rubber, more than 150 bags weighing more than 200 pounds each.
While awaiting the new surface, the SWOCC men’s and women’s soccer teams were able to borrow fields at North Bend and Marshfield high schools for a practice, which started early last month.
“We would not have survived without those two schools helping us,” Herbert said.
Unfortunately, the fields at Marshfield and North Bend are not wide enough to meet the standards for NWAC sports, so SWOCC hasn’t been able to play any home matches yet. The school got several teams to switch schedules so they will visit Coos Bay during the second half of the NWAC season, though the “home” games against Portland Community College were played in Eugene.
The women will debut on the new field Saturday, when Clackamas visits.
The men are scheduled to play their home opener next Wednesday, when Clark comes to Coos Bay.
On Wednesday, SWOCC’s men tied Rogue in Grants Pass, 1-1. Joe Montero converted a penalty kick for SWOCC’s goal in the 51st minute. Jhoel Sarraude scored the equalizer for Rogue in the 69th minute.
The Lakers are 2-1-1 heading into their match against Clark next week.
The SWOCC women, still searching for their first win, fell to Clark 8-0 in Vancouver on Wednesday. The Penguins scored four goals in each half and got goals from seven different players — Kiara Kallie had two goals.
The Lakers fell to 0-4-0 on the season.
The soccer pitch is the first of two field projects planned at SWOCC this year. Next up will be a new softball field, which will include replacing the grass field with turf and also will include new dugouts.
That project is in the engineering phase, Herbert said.