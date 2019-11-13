COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team finished its season Tuesday with a loss at Rogue, the NWAC South Region champion.
The Ospreys swept the Lakers 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 as SWOCC finished the season 4-12 in the tough South Region and 17-17 overall.
The match was like so many others, where the Lakers just weren’t able to break through after every set was close through about 15 points.
SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said the attitude of the players was simple: We could have played better.
It was a repetitive theme, especially in three home matches, starting with the first meeting against the Ospreys, when SWOCC dominated the first set and didn’t maintain the same level of intensity on the way to a loss.
“One of the most frustrating things is a couple of games, we beat ourselves,” Willett said. “It could have been a different season (if they had gone the other way).”
Willett also will wonder what the season might have been like if the Lakers hadn’t played nearly the entire year without either of its expected middle blockers. SWOCC struggled at the net defensively much of the year without that presence.
That wasn’t necessarily the case at Rogue, Willett said. The problem Tuesday was the phenomenal defense of the Ospreys, just like in the match at Coos Bay.
Time after time, the Lakers got huge hits from their players and time after time, Rogue dug them up.
In its first season in NWAC, Rogue finished 14-2 in league play. The Ospreys only had one other loss all season — against the Lakers in a crossover tournament the weekend after their match in Coos Bay, which might have given the Ospreys an extra touch of desire.
“It was their sophomore night (Tuesday),” Willett said. “We had beaten them in the crossover. They wanted to beat us.”
SWOCC played nearly the entire season with a 10-player lineup that included five sophomores and five freshmen. Willett hopes all the freshmen want to return and already is looking forward to her second season back in Coos Bay, where she played and had an earlier coaching stint.
Willett said she told the freshmen that the offseason is when they will make their most improvement.
Willett already has two players signed for next season that she is familiar with — Marshfield seniors Makenna Anderson and Taylor Londo who signed letters of intent in a joint ceremony on campus last week.
“I’m very excited (about them),” Willett said. “It’s always good to get Marshfield kids. They come from good coaching with Tammie (Montiel). I know coming from that program, they are going to have everything that we want.”