The Southwestern Oregon Community College cross country team got its short spring season started last weekend with the RiverHawk Invitational at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.
“Today was special,” new SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “It has been over a year since most of these student-athletes had a chance to compete.
“It was a tough course with a lot of hills. It was wet and slippery, but I thought our teams did well for our first meet.”
Gustavo Villalvazo led SWOCC’s men with a fourth-place finish in 20 minutes and 4 seconds, followed closely by teammates Jacob Dalrymple (20:06) and William Hunnum (20:08). Bradley Beaver was seventh in 20:17.
The Lakers’ other three men were 11th through 13th, with Miles Stanford finising in 23:05, Grayson Goodale in 23:29 and Lawrence Winowiecki in 24:15. Umpqua’s Konrad Raum won the race in 18:36.
For the women, Daniella Vimbela finished sixth (30:57) and Hannah Blackard ninth (32:29) for the Lakers. Umpqua’s Samantha Eichman won the race in 24:57.
“Just having a chance to run against another team was nice,” Hoppe said. “I’m proud of this group.
“On the men’s side, to have four runners come in pretty close together was good to see. For the women, both Daniella and Hannah worked hard. Both teams now have had a chance to run in competitive setting. I think we can improve on this morning forward.”
SWOCC’s schedule also includes meets this weekend and next. The Lakers compete Saturday at Umpqua again and on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Lane in Eugene.
“I want to thank Umpqua Community College for hosting today, the NWAC, and our administration for all the hard work that has went on to make sure our student-athletes have a chance to run and compete safely.”