The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team continues to thrive at the NJCAA championships, and capped the third day of competition Friday with a runner-up finish in the men’s 200-yard medley relay and a third-place effort by the women in the same event.
The group of Austin Turner, Emerson Zaplatar, James Camp and Landon Stalnaker finished in 1:32.20, finishing only behind powerful Indian River State College.
The women, meanwhile, were third behind Indian River and Barton Community College when the group of Piper Engler, Natalie Soive, Patricija Ozola and Verity Vogel-Rigler finished in 1:51.01.
“Tonight’s session could not have ended on a more exciting note,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “I’m so proud of this team. We have already set 17 new team records in the first three days.”
The men started Friday’s session with Camp finishing second (50.75) and Zaplatar fifth (51.98) in the 100 individual medley. Stalnaker was 11th in the event (55.29).
Noah Ferber was 11th in the 500 freestyle (4:57.43).
Turner was sixth in the 100 backstroke (53.93), with Matthew Bell 10th (55.77) and Kyiah Ingraham 13th (58.85).
Zaplatar was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (56.40).
Collin McGuire took fifth in the 200 butterfly (1:55.74), with Brett Rice 11th (2:00.70), Hunter Sherwood 13th (2:03.66) and Elliot Steward 14th (2:04.89).
For SWOCC’s women, the best individual event of the day was the 100 backstroke, where Ozola was second (57.86), Engler third (59.23) and Andrea Porch 15th (1:06.86).
Kailtyn Hester was eighth in the 100 individual medley (1:05.34), with Lauren Adamson ninth (1:07.54) and Taylar Spurgeon 13th (1:11.51).
Vogel-Rigler was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:19.22). Soive placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.94), with Jaelyn Estabilio seventh (1:11.54) and Spurgeon 16th (1:23.34).
Through three days, SWOCC’s men were in third place (388 points) behind Indian River (1,005) and Iowa Central (488). The Laker women were fourth (340) behind Indian River (934), South Georgia State (425) and Iowa Central (386).
SWOCC’s men opened Thursday’s session with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.22), with the group of Zaplatar, Elliot Stewart, Stalnaker and Camp.
Turner was sixth in the 50 backstroke (24.59), with Sherwood 13th (26.36).
McGuire finished sixth in the 400 individual medley (4:12.39), with Rice 10th (4:19.53), Steward 12th (4:24.79), Mason Teagle 14th (4:30.86) and Bell 15th (4:36.10).
Camp finished second in the 100 butterfly (48.05).
Stalnaker was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.03).
The Lakers were fourth in the 400 medley relay, with Turner, Zaplatar, McGuire and Steward finishing in 3:32.51.
SWOCC’s women opened Thursday’s session with a sixth-place effort in the 200 freestyle relay. Adamson, Porch, Estabilio and Hester finished in 1:44.98.
Engler was second in the 50 backstroke (26.98), with Ozola third (27.12).
In the 400 individual medley, Vogel-Rigler was fourth (4:45.68).
Soive was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:00.04), with Portch 16th (2:10.12).
And the Lakers were fifth in the 400 medley relay, the group of Engler, Estabilio, Ozola and Hester finishing in 4:04.42.