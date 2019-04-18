The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team swept visiting Lower Columbia 11-0 and 4-2 in a pair of NWAC South Region games on Wednesday.
Details of the games were not available.
The Lakers improved to 7-7 in league play while Lower Columbia fell to 10-6.
Mount Hood leads the standings at 16-0. Centralia and Clackamas both are just in front of the Lakers in the league standings at 8-7.
The SWOCC baseball team lost a pair of games on Wednesday at Mount Hood.
The Saints took the opener 9-2 in nine innings then won the nightcap 15-5 in five.
Jordan Katnik led the Lakers in the opener with three hits, and Adam Inouye and Jack Hulce each had a pair of singles. Hulce also scored a run. Brady Joselyn drove in a run, as did Marco Robinson. Jordan Crawford checked in with three hits, as well.
In the nightcap, Robinson drove in a pair and Keller Edwards had a hit and an RBI. Inouye drove in a run and scored one.
On Saturday, the Lakers swept the Clark Penguins in a doubleheader at Coos Bay for its first league wins, winning the first 12-9 and the second 4-1.
The first, a nine-inning affair, saw SWOCC score six first-inning runs to offset three from Clark.
Inouye went 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored a run. He also walked twice. Crawford was also 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Robinson was 3-for-4 near the bottom of the order with an RBI and scored three times. Cody Riturban and Hulce both had two hits, with each scoring a run. Riturban also drove one in.
Abraham Reinschmidt got the win despite giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in relief. Luke Jackson, Evan Davis and Javier Jauregui held the Penguins scoreless for the last 3 1/3 innings to seal the win.
In the nightcap, offense was at a premium. Inouye stayed hot, though, going 2-for-2 in the seven-inning contest and scoring half of SWOCC’s four runs.
Edwards also had two hits and scored twice, providing much of the Laker offense. Joselyn, Crawford and Vohn Yamaguchi all had and RBI in the win.
Jonah Hurley tossed a complete game, allowing just three hits, one run with 10 strikeouts and just two walks.
Clark had swept the Lakers 12-9 and 4-1 on Friday.
The results left the Lakers 2-8 in NWAC South Region play and 9-17 overall.
SWOCC visits Clakamas on Thursday for a twin bill.