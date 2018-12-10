The Southwestern Oregon Community College basketball teams ended up with all losses over the weekend during tournaments.
The men finished an 0-for-3 run in the Dale Bates Classic at Eugene with an 86-72 loss to Spokane on Sunday.
But SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said there was a plus in the loss.
“We did a better job of rebounding today,” he said. “Third days are always hard. Our guys did a better job of rebounding.”
Even though Spokane won the rebounding battle 43-37, the Lakers outrebounded the Sasquatch 23-18 in the first half. Hoppe had cited rebounding as the big issue in both of SWOCC’s losses earlier in the weekend. Kennan Reynolds had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers.
“For a guard to have eight rebounds was good,” Hoppe said. “It was a total team effort.”
Tanner Lewis had 16 points and Carson Washburn 12. Point guard Moses Miller had seven rebounds and five assists to go with five points.
JR Delgado led Spokane with 19 points.
SWOCC’s men fell to Tacoma 86-68 on Saturday.
The Lakers struggled again in the first half, falling behind 43-26 at the break.
Anel Alagic hit six 3-pointers and had 22 points for the Lakers in the loss. Miller scored 16 points and Reynolds 11.
The Lakers pulled within six points in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Garrett Kingman had 21 points and Gio Walker 20 for Tacoma.
“We come home knowing that we played three really good teams,” Hoppe said. “This is December basketball. If you are playing good teams, you’ve got to battle every day. And you’ve got to learn from these games.”
The Lakers finish the preseason at the Green River Crossover this weekend.
Women
SWOCC’s women were eliminated from the Everett Classic on Saturday when Skagit Valley stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 56-50.
SWOCC took a 45-34 lead to the fourth quarter, but only managed five points in the fourth.
“We got up big and in the fourth quarter, we just couldn’t score again,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “That’s been our toughest thing, we get a quarter each game where we just can’t score a bucket.
“I’ve got to do a better job coaching them to get in position where they can score more.”
Jessica Petersen had 21 points, and was dominant inside, Johnson said. Jasey Ramelow added 10 for the Lakers.
But the Lakers struggled from outside all game and struggled from everywhere in the final quarter.
“When you shoot 2-for-19 in the fourth quarter, your chances of winning are never good,” Johnson said.
Emily Toycen had 12 points to lead a balanced team effort for the Cardinals, who had five players score eight or more.
“It was a tough weekend,” Johnson said. “We played two teams that are typically in the playoffs, and we played them tough. That’s where we want to be.
“We’ve got lots of potential.”
Next up for SWOCC is its home crossover tournament, which starts Friday.
“I believe our ladies will bounce back for our crossover,” Johnson said.