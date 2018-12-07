The Southwestern Oregon Community College basketball teams both lost in tournaments on Friday, with the men falling on a buzzer-beater.
South Puget Sound beat SWOCC’s men 81-80 at the Dale Bates Classic in Eugene after the Lakers had erased all of a 16-point halftime deficit.
Moses Miller scored with three seconds to go to give SWOCC an 80-79 lead, but Hunter Sipe made a jumper at the buzzer for South Puget Sound.
“After being down 16 at half, it was quite a comeback,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We showed a lot of heart.
“A lot of good things can come out of a tough loss — for us to have the heart and the fight to keep chipping away and chipping away. It’s one of those that irks, but it’s also one we can definitely build off.”
Miller scored 23 points and dished out seven assists for the Lakers and Anel Alagic added 19 points.
Caoa Chatman had 22 points, Sipe 16 and Branden Bunn 15 for South Puget Sound.
Hoppe said he was happy with how the Lakers fought in the second half, especially with how SWOCC attacked South Puget Sound’s defense.
“We have to rebound better,” he said after the Lakers were out-rebounded 47-29.
The Lakers face Tacoma on the second day of the tournament.
SWOCC’s women fell to Spokane 55-44 in the Everett Classic, undone by a four-point second quarter.
The Lakers played the Sasquatch nearly even the rest of the way, but didn’t recover after being outscored 12-4 in the second.
“I thought our defense was pretty good,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “When you limit a team, I think they’ve been averaging 80 points, to 50 points, that’s good.
“We’ve got to find ways to finish the possession. That goes on at the line. When you shoot 33 percent, that’s not going to help you.”
Jasey Ramelow had 13 points and Madison Bell, Abby Neff and Meghan Hollomon scored seven points each in the loss.
The Lakers were out-rebounded 49-26 and shot just 36 percent from the floor, 19 percent from 3-point range and 3-for-9 on free throws.
“They killed us on the boards — it was almost 2-1,” Johnson said. “When you’re not rebounding, it doesn’t help. Neither team shot it very well. They just did a better job of getting rebounds offensively.”
Jessica Olson had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Spokane.
The Lakers face Skagit Valley, which fell to Lower Columbia 68-63, in an elimination game Friday to try to reach the final day of the tournament.
“I think the ladies will find a way,” Johnson said, adding that he loves the fight his team shows.
The Lakers got the lead down to five points with three minutes to go Friday, but had to foul to try to get back in it and Spokane made its free throws.