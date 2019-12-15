COOS BAY — For the Southwestern Oregon Community College men and women’s basketball teams, it was a pair of wins on Sunday against Pacific University’s JV teams. With scoring up and down the lineup, the men’s team recorded a 125-82 victory while the women’s team used defense to slow the Boxers and close out a 55-43 win.
In the first game of the day, it was the men’s team running on makes, misses, steals, out of bonds plays and any other way they could possess the ball. With getting the ball up court as fast as possible as a key objective to the game, the Lakers took control from the start and used an efficient scoring night to seal the win.
There were no signs of fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back as SWOCC scored the first 11 points of the game and had a 29-5 lead after seven minutes of play.
“We just came out with a lot of energy. We knew what we had to do, our plays for executing well. So it just worked out good,” said SWOCC’s Terryn Mosley who had 19 points to go along with nine rebounds. “We just started out pushing the ball, fast break. We just got a lot of points off our fast break.”
The Lakers breezed past Pacific’s press on the way to easy lay-ups, uncontested alley-oops (Mosley had three on the day) and wide-open 3-pointers. The fast-paced game played into exactly how SWOCC wanted to play the game.
“We knew they were going to press and we weren’t going to slow, we weren’t going to slow it down,” said SWOCC head coach Trevor Hoppe. “When somebody wants to press us we’re going to run and get out and I was just so impressed with how well we shared the basketball. The extra pass was there.”
The offense came from across the board as six players finished with double-figures. SWOCC shot 66 percent from the field in the game and the team’s leading scorers were all incredibly efficient from the field. Mosley and Donovan Baasch and Ike Richards — both coming off the bench — all had 19 points and shot a combined 26-of-28 from the field.
Baasch went three-of-four from 3-point range while Mack Tarver Jr., who finished with 16 points, was four-of-five from long range. SWOCC shot 11-of-21 from three as a team. The other double-figure scorers were Anel Alagic and starting point guard Jael Vaughn, both with 10 points.
“We just kind of share the ball. We ain’t got no star player that has to score 30 a night. It’s everybody,” said Vaughn. “Some days someone is scoring 15, someday there are like five people scoring 15. There’s nobody scoring 30 every single game that we’re relying on.”
In addition to the eye-popping offensive figures, the Lakers also dominated on the boards out rebounding the Boxers 53-28. Mosley led the team with nine while Vaughn had eight. Twelve different Lakers corralled a rebound in the game.
The Boxers, who subbed in five players at a time every four minutes, shot 31 percent from the field. Keegan Jones led the team with 19 points while Ethan Chung had 16.
While there was lots of offense in the opening game, it was a different story in the second game of the day that saw the Lakers proud of the defensive effort. The SWOCC women finished shooting 29 percent from the field while Pacific shot 28 percent.
“We kind of just match it up defensively. We don’t make anything easy. They had maybe one or two easy looks. They had to work for every look and that’s what we preach defensively,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson. “You’re playing one-on-one against the ball, but it’s the pack mentality, group mentality of you guys have to go through all five of us to score.
“We did a really good job defensively of making them work against all five of us.”
SWOCC’s first half offense came from Taylor Morris, who finished with a game-high 15 points, and had 13 through two quarters of play. Morris was 2-of-11 from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line on the day.
“I knew I would make the free throws,” said Morris. “I just had to figure out how to get to (the line). It helped my team to see I’m driving and to clear out or to set a screen.”
With nine quick points on back-to-back 3-pointers from Keiko Aotaki and three free throws from Morris in the final minute of the first half, the Lakers went to the break with a 36-18 edge.
Jasey Ramelow had 12 for the Lakers while Meghan Holloman, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter, added 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two points for SWOCC.
“The way I describe (Holloman) is she’s another coach. She’s a coach on the floor. She’ll get us in the right defenses, she’s thinking through things,” said Johnson. “I trust her, her teammates trust her and she’s going to do what’s best for the team. Ideally she’d be shooting a whole lot more but she realizes she doesn’t have to be a scorer.”
After holding Pacific to eight points in the third quarter, SWOCC carried a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter. Up to that point, the Boxers were shooting 20 percent from the field as a team. The Boxers went on a late run to outscore the Lakers 17-9 in the quarter.
Both SWOCC teams are headed to tournaments this week and then take a holiday break before conference play opens up on Jan. 4. The men head to the Clackamas Crossover Tournament to play Skagit Valley College on Wednesday, Blue Mountain on Thursday and Lower Columbia College on Friday. The women are at the Linn-Benton Crossover Tournament and will face Olympic College on Thursday, Columbia Basin on Friday and Treasure Valley Community College on Saturday.