The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams came up short against Lane in Eugene on Wednesday.
The men lost 93-69 and the women fell 79-55.
For the men, it was one of only a few times the Lakers have been beaten soundly. The Titans led 44-30 at halftime and then outscored the Lakers again in the second half by 10 points.
“They’re the fourth-ranked team in the entire NWAC,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “They area a talented club. They have a lot of offensive weapons.
“Once they got that lead, we’d fight back, but (they’re) hard to come back on.”
It didn’t help that the Lakers had an off night offensively.
SWOCC shot just 35 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range.
Moses Miller had 20 points to lead the squad. Carson Washburn scored 12, with 11 rebounds, and Jake Gomez had 10 points.
Lezjon Bonds scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, off the bench to lead the Titans, Rodney Hounshell had 16 points and Cody Mathis (12 points and 13 rebounds) and Lucas Wilson (10 points and 10 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles.
The Lakers still have just one NWAC South Region win, but Hoppe said they will keep battling.
“The second round is always harder than the first round,” he said. “It’s a matter of staying together and continuing to work hard on the defensive end. That leads to fast breaks for us.”
In the women’s game, SWOCC stayed in contact for much of the first half, trailing 16-12 after one and 33-23 at the half, before Lane pulled away.
“The biggest difference is shooting,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We shot a whopping 27 percent. They shot 40 percent.”
Johnson was thrilled with how his team played.
“The first half, we did a great job with our tempo, trying to slow the game down,” he said. “If we shoot anywhere in the mid-30s, it’s a different game.
“Give credit to Lane for playing great defense and making us miss shots we normally make.”
Jessica Petersen had 20 points and six rebounds for the Lakers. Jasey Ramelow scored eight points and Meghan Holloman seven.
Meagan Briggs scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Titans. Megan Still had 14 points and Kalina Rojas and Kylie Guelsdorf had 13 points each and Rojas also grabbed 10 boards.
SWOCC is 2-8 in league play. Lane improved to 9-1.
“I told our ladies our chances of making the playoffs are slim to none, but let’s try to knock off the other teams,” Johnson said. “We’ll continue to work on us and not only build confidence for the rest of this season and also next season, considering we only have the one sophomore.”
And Johnson told Madi Bell, the sophomore, “to keep being a leader and we can finish off on a good note.”
The Lakers are back home Saturday against Clackamas, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4.