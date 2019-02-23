The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team opened the season with a home win over Grays Harbor on Saturday, overcoming weather woes for an 11-1 win.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s second game and Sunday’s games were wiped out by rain.
SWOCC was strong on the mound and on offense in the win, coach David Deutschman said.
Starting pitcher Ryan Driscoll went five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three batters.
Brady Joslyn went 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple, driving in four runs and scoring three. Marco Robinson added a two-run homer for the Lakers.
Jordan Crawford and Adam Inouye each went 2-for-4 for the Lakers, who head to Forest Grove to face Pacific University’s junior varsity team on Wednesday before heading east to battle Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain over the weekend.
Women’s Basketball
The SWOCC women completed a season sweep of Portland, beating the host Panthers 75-67 on Saturday.
Jasey Ramelow had a big game with 28 points and Madi Bell added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Zoie Baker added 11 points and Meghan Holloman had 10 rebounds. Abby Neff added eight rebounds and six points off the bench.
“It was just really good team basketball,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We shared the ball really well.”
Ramelow carried the Lakers in the first half with 20 points as they took a 41-30 lead to the locker room. Bell added 14 of her points in the second half as the Lakers held off the Panthers.
Nautica McMurry, Khloe Snair and LaTasha Villeda had 16 points each for Portland.
“We’ve gone through tough games this season where we’ve been battling to the end and this time we made enough plays all game to be up at the end instead of being down and trying to figure out how to get back into the game,” Johnson said.
“It was just a really good team effort. I know the ladies are happy to not only get a road win, but to get the sweep against Portland.
SWOCC is at Linn-Benton on Wednesday before hosting Clark on Saturday to close out the season.
Men’s Basketball
SWOCC came up on the short end of an up-and-down game filled with lead changes as the Panthers held off the Lakers 97-87.
“It was a really good game,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “It was back and forth the whole way.
“Nothing to hang our heads about on this one.”
Carson Washburn had a big night with 24 points for the Lakers. Keenan Reynolds added 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Moses Miller had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Tanner Lewis added 14 points.
“Tanner came off the bench and did a good job battling bigger players,” Hoppe said.
Chris Bendle had 25 points and Kadeem Strickland added 21 for Portland.
“There’s a lot to be proud of,” Hoppe said. “We walked out of there feeling that we played a really tough game.
“Disappointed in the outcome, obviously, but I just through that we really played together and played hard.”
Softball
SWOCC spilt a season-opening doubleheader with Olympic at Tigard High School on Saturday, losing 11-4 and winning 18-6.