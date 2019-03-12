The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team split a four-game weekend series with Yakima Valley with several very different games.
In the series opener, Yakima Valley’s Alec Gomez threw a one-hit shutout. But the Lakers responded with their biggest offensive game of the season to date, pounding out 20 hits, including six doubles, and 15 RBIs in a 19-15 victory.
Brady Joslyn went 4-for-6 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Hulce was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Adam Inouye went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, two walks, two runs and a stolen base.
Javier Jauregui picked up the win on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out seven.
SWOCC won Sunday’s opener 5-3. Garret Giles had a two-run double and Marco Robinson and Ryan Merino also hit doubles. Each of the three scored a run for the Lakers. SWOCC scored all its runs in the fifth and sixth innings, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit.
Jeff Woolson picked up the win in relief of starter Jonah Hurney, pitching three innings and giving up a run. Javier Jauregui pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
But Yakima Valley won the final game of the series 14-3, with five runs in the sixth and five more in the ninth after the Lakers had an early 2-0 lead.
Jack Hulce had three hits and two runs in the loss for the Lakers.
SWOCC is 5-4 on the season heading into a trip north this weekend. The Lakers visit Clackamas on Friday and then play three games over the next two days at Olympic and one against Centralia.
Softball
The SWOCC softball team won three of its six games over the weekend at Tigard High School, sweeping Blue Mountain 9-0 and 11-3 on Friday, losing to Walla Walla 6-3 and 4-3 on Saturday and splitting with Columbia Basin on Sunday — a 12-4 loss and a 15-6 win.
In Sunday’s win, Ashley Bonham had a homer, drove in three runs and scored twice for SWOCC. Samantha Tognotti had a single and double and scored three runs, Sophie Richmond had three hits, three runs and three RBIs, Jesse Blanton scored three runs and Anja Weiss and Gabbe Pond each scored twice.
Destiny Guerrero had a homer and single and drove in three runs in Sunday’s loss. Richmond, Jenny Marnin and Kim Frazier all had two hits for the Lakers.
Frazier had a home run and single in Saturday’s second loss. Bonham had a double and two RBIs in the first game.
Ali Jennings pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts in Friday’s first game, the Lakers’ second shutout of the season.
Bonham had a homer and double and drove in five runs and Frazier had a triple and three RBIs.
Frazier and Guerrero each had three hits and Guerrero, Bonham and Marnin had two runs each.
The Lakers are 4-9 heading into Saturday’s NWAC South Region opening doubleheader at Clackamas.