The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team used strong pitching and a couple of big offensive outbursts to open the 2020 season with a four-game sweep of a series at Grays Harbor in Washington over the weekend.
The Lakers won 3-1 and 9-5 on Friday and then took Saturday’s two games 16-5 and 3-1.
Along the way, SWOCC’s pitchers posted an impressive strikeout to walk ratio of 39-6, coach Dave Deutschman said.
The theme of strong pitching started in the season opener, when Jonah Hurney pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and four walks in Friday’s 3-1 win. Abe Reinschmidt pitched 1 2-3 innings before Javier Jauregui picked up a four-out save with three strikeouts.
Jeff Fripp had a double and drove in all three runs for the Lakers in the opener.
SWOCC got its offense going in Friday’s second game. Micah Del Rio went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs. Dakari Amendariz went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Andrew Nakashima had a two-run double and scored a run, Chandler Stocking had a double and Fripp had two more hits with two RBIs.
Riley Ashton picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs in five innings and Tyler Vizcarra pitched the final four innings, allowing two more earned runs.
In Saturday’s opener, Jordan Katnik hit SWOCC’s first home run of the season and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jordan Crawford also went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in three runs. Marco Robinson went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Micah Del Rio scored three runs and Stocking went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Tyler Hopper picked up the win, pitching six innings and giving up four hits and just one earned run in the game, which was stopped by the 10-run rule after seven innings.
The strong pitching was the theme in the final game of the series, as Ethan Paulson made an electric college debut, striking out 14 batters over eight innings while allowing just four hits. Jauregui picked up his second save of the inning while striking out two more batters in the ninth.
Jesse Fuentes went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run and Fripp went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Stocking also hit a double.
The Lakers are on the road again this weekend, heading to Ontario for a series with Treasure Valley that will include doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday. The following weekend the Lakers play two games in Pendleton against Blue Mountain and then head into Washington for two games against Walla Walla.
SWOCC’s first home games are scheduled for March 21 and 22 when Bellevue visits for a four-game series and the Lakers open the NWAC South Region season on March 27 in Roseburg against Umpqua.
This year’s South Region schedule calls for four-game series against each of the other seven teams, on seven consecutive weekends starting with the Riverhawks.