The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team continued its hot season start last weekend with three straight wins in eastern Oregon against Treasure Valley before a loss to the Chukars in the second game of the weekend’s second doubleheader left the Lakers with their first loss of the season.
The weekend included two more strong pitching performances and SWOCC’s first big comeback of the season.
The Lakers opened with an 11-4 win over Treasure Valley.
Jordan Crawford had a two-run homer among two hits and drove in three runs in the win. Marco Robinson and Vohn Yamaguchi both went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Robinson had a double and Yamaguchi a stolen base. Adam Inouye had a two-run double and scored two runs and Jordan Katnik also scored twice.
For the second time this season, Jonah Hurney had a strong outing on the mound, going six innings and striking out 10.
In the second game, the Lakers rallied after giving up eight runs in the second inning, tying the game in the ninth on a two-run single by Yamaguchi, who also had a double and drove in five runs. Inouye, who had four stolen bases, scored the winning run on a passed ball in the 12th. Dakari Armendariz pounded a home run and double and scored three runs and Jesse Fuentes also scored three runs. Micah Del Rio had an RBI double and scored three runs.
The bullpen stepped up with Jeff Woolson, Tyler Vizcarra and Javier Jauregui allowing just one run in 10 innings. Jauregui pitched the final four, striking out eight to pick up the win in relief.
In the third game, Tyler Hopper pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run, and Finn Richmond pitched three perfect innings in the Lakers’ 11-2 win.
Fuentes hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs and Yamaguchi also had a home run and scored three runs. Armendariz had two doubles. Jordan Katnik had a pair of runs.
SWOCC suffered its first loss in the season finale, 8-7. The Lakers left too many runners on base, coach David Deutcshman said.
Armandariz had three hits and Fuentez had two hits and three RBIs. Chandler Stocking scored twice.
The Lakers are back in northeastern Oregon this weekend, with a doubleheader at Blue Mountain in Pendleton on Saturday and another at Walla Walla Community College in Washington on Sunday.