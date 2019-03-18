The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team picked up two wins over the weekend, including one over league foe Clackamas.
The Lakers started the weekend with a 10-5 win at Clackamas, when SWOCC scored three runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to complete a comeback from what had been 3-0 and 5-2 Clackamas leads.
Marco Robinson hit a home run and had two runs and two RBIs for the Lakers. Kellar Edwards had two runs and Jordan Crawford two RBIs as the Lakers’ spread their eight hits out among eight different players. Eight different Lakers also had RBIs in the win.
Jeff Woolson picked up the win with three perfect innings of relief, including six strikeouts, and Evan Davis pitched the ninth to earn the save.
On Saturday, the Lakers fell twice to Olympic, by 8-1 and 4-1 scores.
In the opener, Ryan Merino scored the run and Brady Joslyn had three hits, including a double.
Vohn Yamacuchi scored the run in the nightcap and Adam Inouye had the RBI. Levi Drew hit a double.
Cody Tompkins had a strong start in the loss, pitching seven innings and allowing one run with five hits and five strikeouts.
On Sunday, the Lakers and Olympic split their second doubleheader of the weekend.
Olympic won the first game 10-4. Crawford had a home run and Joslyn had two hits in the loss.
SWOCC bounced back to take the nightcap 8-3. Joslyn had two hits and two runs and Edwards had three hits and two runs. Sid Walker had a single and double and scored a run.
Jonah Hurney picked up the win, pitching 6 2-3 innings while allowing two runs and four hits while striking out 15. Javier Jauregui finished off the win on the mound.
SWOCC is 7-7 heading into a doubleheader Saturday at Lane.
Softball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team started the NWAC South Region season with a pair of losses by matching 8-0 scores at Clackamas on Saturday, both games cut to five innings.
The Lakers had five hits in the opener, including two by Ashley Bonham, but could not push any runs across. One of Bonham’s hits was a double.
Jenny Marnin, Kim Frazier and Gabbe Pond also had hits.
The Lakers managed just one hit in the nightcap, by Destine Guerrero.
SWOCC hosts Mount Hood on Saturday.