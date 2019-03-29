COOS BAY — An at-bat here, a defensive play there. Just a few small things kept the Southwestern Oregon Community College Lakers from earning a split on Friday in their NWAC South Region baseball opener.
After the Linn-Benton Roadrunners ran past SWOCC 16-0 in the opener, the Lakers wasted seven solid innings from Ryan Driscoll in a 3-2 heartbreaker in the nightcap, one the Lakers led through five innings.
“The main source (of frustration) is we should’ve won that game based off of how we played,” Lakers coach Dave Deutschman said. “We played a better game, I believe, than they did.”
And it really was just a play here or a play there.
Trailing 1-0 after Linn-Benton played some small ball in the top of the third, the Lakers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half after leadoff hitter Vohn Yamaguchi got hit by a pitch, Adam Inouye served a soft liner into center and Ryan Merino walked.
It could have been a run-scoring inning had Payton Mills not gotten picked off first, anticipating Garrett Giles to lay down a bunt. Instead, the Lakers third baseman pulled the bat back, rightly not wanting to offer at a ball.
So with two outs, Lakers left-handed cleanup hitter Jack Hulce went to the plate looking to equalize or even give the Lakers a lead.
He saw three pitches from Roadrunners lefty Austen Carpenter. All three were strikes. Hulce swung at none.
SWOCC grabbed its lead in the next frame but failed to extend it, unlocking the door that Linn-Benton eventually tip-toed through.
Jordan Crawford blooped a single into center field with one out, then Marco Robinson walked and Mills was hit by a pitch.
That sent up Giles, who smoked a 1-0 pitch into left-center for a single, scoring both Crawford and Robinson for a 2-1 SWOCC lead.
But then the minor failure came that didn’t let SWOCC keep it going.
After Yamaguchi was hit by a pitch for the second time, Inouye came up with a chance to play some add-on.
Deutschman put on a safety squeeze, hoping to sneak across a run with an out, but took it off, not wanting to give away an out with a base-running mistake.
On a 2-0 pitch, Inouye hammered one down the left field line, looking like extra bases, but it dropped just foul and, according to Deutschman, changed his approach and instead looking to put the ball in play, looked to hit it far. Carpenter fanned Inouye, and Merino grounded out to end the inning.
It was all the runs SWOCC ever got.
“Those are the opportunities against good teams you have to take advantage of,” Deustchman said. “You can get by with mediocre teams doing that, but you can’t when you’re playing really solid teams.”
And the one defensive play the Lakers want back is the one that changed the game.
After wriggling out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth, Driscoll was essentially cruising. In the first five innings, Driscoll struck out five, using his slider both to get strikes and outs.
“I kept going with it,” Driscoll said of his sharp, late-breaking slider. “I barely threw any curveballs. Mostly kept to slider and some fastballs.”
“He throws out of the same window,” Deustchman said. “So his fastball-curveball-slider-changeup all come out of the same arm slot and that same window. He doesn’t burn it in there, tops at 82. But when he has two of his four pitches on, he’s at least competitive. And today he was dominant because he had all four working.”
But that one defensive play in the sixth changed the game.
Linn-Benton first baseman Colton Talton took the first pitch of the frame deep to center and Yamaguchi had a bead on it, but short-armed the catch and it bounced off the tip of his glove for a triple.
“Our center fielder makes that play nine times out of 10,” Deutschman said.
Driscoll then walked the next batter, his first of two, with one out. Linn-Benton then got its second run of the nightcap on a squeeze play, with Max Long doing the honors to tie the game.
A batter later, Parker Kuntz blooped one into right, letting Fridtjof Fremstad, who was the walk, score from second with two outs, giving Linn-Benton its lead that Hunter Hemenway closed out.
“A blooper, essentially, is the go-ahead run in that inning,” Deustchman said. “It was a weird inning too. We played well enough to win.”
The frustrating thing about the nightcap was it was a good bounce back against a Linn-Benton team that went 40-4 a year ago.
Frustrating, but also encouraging.
“It’s definitely a bummer coming off a big loss,” Driscoll said. “They’re probably the best team we’ll play all year. So that we could’ve, or should’ve, beaten them is big time for us. We’ll just keep it moving.”
In the opener, Linn-Benton lashed 17 hits for its 16 runs, getting home runs from Jacob Melton and Marcus Lydon, another triple from Talton and a double from Logan Hanson.
Fremstad and Max Long each had three hits and scored two runs, with the former also knocking in three runs. Jacob Overstreet and Talton each had two hits and scored twice and Richard Mascarenas had two hits and scored three runs.
Yamaguchi, Inouye, Merino and Brady Joslyn had SWOCC’s four hits.
The Lakers head up to Albany for two more against the Roadrunners on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
First Game
Linn-Benton 16, SWOCC 0 (7 innings)
Linn-Benton;050;370;1;—;16;17;0
SWOCC;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Daniel Ferrario, Logan Saltares (7) and Jordan Mambaje. Evan Davis, Rick Guzman (4), Finn Richmond (5), Jack Hulce and Jordan Katnik. 2B—LB: Logan Hanson. 3B—LB: Colton Talton. HR—LB: Jacob Melton, Marcus Lydon.
Second Game
Linn-Benton 3, SWOCC 2
Linn-Benton;001;002;0;—;3;9;0
SWOCC;000;200;0;—;2;4;2
Austen Carpenter, Hunter Hemenway (7) and Parker Kuntz; Ryan Driscoll and Brady Joslyn. 3B—LB: Colton Talton.