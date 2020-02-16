North Bend just missed sweeping the Midwestern League swimming titles and advanced a number of athletes to the Class 5A state meet in the process on Saturday at Willamalane Pool in Springfield.
North Bend’s boys easily won the title with 419 points, Churchill was a distant second with 302.
But Springfield edged North Bend’s girls for the team title with 370.5 points, to 370 for the Bulldogs and 357 for Churchill. The Millers got the half-point from a 14th-place tie in the 50 freestyle.
North Bend’s boys got a pair of school records while taking the team title. Craig Hoefs broke his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, dipping under a minute for the first time in the preliminaries on Friday and then swimming a 58.55 in the final on Saturday. He was second to Diego Reyes of Springfield (58.02) and also is the No. 2 seed for the state championships this week at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The other school record came in the medley relay, where the group of Hoefs, Mavrick Macalino, Zachary Holt and Tucker Hood finished in 1:41.90, which made them the top seed for the state meet.
Hoefs also won the 200 individual medley for the Bulldogs and teamed with Holt, Macalino and Adam Wood to win the 400 freestyle relay (they are seeded second for state in that event). North Bend also won the 200 freestyle relay with the quartet of Wood, Tucker Hood, Henry Hood and Divenson Willis.
At-large state qualifiers for North Bend’s boys included Holt in both the individual medley and breaststroke, Macalino in both the butterfly and 50 freestyle, Tucker Hood in both the butterfly and 500 freestyle and Wood in the 100 freestyle.
North Bend’s girls had three individual winners and a number of state qualifiers.
Bella Jones won the 200 freestyle, Natalie Cheal won the individual medley and Makenna Roberts won the 500 freestyle for the Bulldogs. All three also qualified in their other individual events — Cheal and Jones in the butterfly and Roberts in the 200 freestyle.
Rebecca Witharm qualified in the 500 freestyle.
North Bend’s 400 freestyle relay of Jones, Cheal, Roberts and Witharm placed second to Churchill and also will be the No. 2 seed at state. The same North Bend quartet was third in the medley relay to qualify for state.
Class 5A has the early time slot for the state meet this year, with the preliminaries starting at 9 a.m. Friday and the finals starting at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A DISTRICT 4: Marshfield won the girls title and just missed sweeping the team crowns when the boys came up just short to Klamath Union at Cottage Grove on Saturday.
Marshfield’s girls scored 398 points, well ahead of Cottage Grove’s 352.
The Pirates got individual titles by Kady Cooley in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with the quartet of Cooley, Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner and Mira Matthews.
Matthews qualified for state in the 50 and 100 freestyle while Kirchner advanced in the butterfly.
Klamath Union edged Marshfield’s boys for the title with 315 points, to 304 for the Pirates.
Marshfield’s Zach Randle won the 500 freestyle, while Robert Kliewer won the individual medley. Randle and Kliewer combined with Aaron Hutchins and Jack Waddington to win the 400 freestyle relay, improving their season best by 11 seconds. The same quartet finished third in the 200 freestyle relay, qualifying for state in the event. Marshfield's other relay was disqualified, hurting the Pirates' chances for the team title.
Other state qualifiers for the Pirates included Randle and Hutchins in the 200 freestyle and Hutchins and Kliewer in the breaststroke.
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A has the evening session at state this year. The preliminaries start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and the finals start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission each day is $8 for adults and $5 for students for each session.