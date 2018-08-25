GOLD BEACH — Brandon Seuser-Smith was a ball boy for Gold Beach when the Panthers won the state title in 2011. Jonny Moore’s two older brothers played on the championship team coached by legendary Kevin Swift.
When Swift decided to take a sabbatical following the 2013 season, Seuser-Smith and Moore thought they wouldn’t get a chance to play for him. So when Justin Storns stepped down to spend more time with his family after leading the Panthers to the Sunset Conference title last year and Swift returned to the coaching post, the two seniors were understandably excited.
“I used to come down here when I was a fourth-grader and watch practice,” Seuser-Smith said. “To get to play for him is pretty cool.”
“I wanted to play for Swift,” added Moore. “I know he’s a good coach. I know he’s going to push us hard and we’re going to do well.”
But it’s going to take a lot of work for what is mostly an inexperienced group in terms of varsity football.
Seuser-Smith and Moore are the only returning starters. The only player with a similar level of experience is Colton Morrill-Keeler, a student at Pacific who played three years with Coquille as part of a cooperative agreement with the Red Devils that ran out when Coquille dropped down to Class 2A this year — Gold Beach and Pacific combined are below the upper Class 2A limit so they were able to start a new cooperative agreement this fall.
“I’m excited,” said Morrill-Keeler. “I get to be part of something.
“It’s new for me. It’s new for all these guys.”
Swift said when Storns stepped down, the players begged him to return to the sideline.
“I have a group of kids I like to be around,” Swift said. “This group of kids is working hard for me, and they’re good kids.”
Not that he wouldn’t have been perfectly happy to stay retired from coaching.
“At the end of the day, we do what we do for kids,” Swift said. “I have different goals (this time around). When I was younger, it was about winning state titles. Now it’s about preserving a program and preserving a way of life.”
He expects it will take a little while for the players to get up to speed on his system and the varsity level.
“The line is good, but they’re young,” Swift said. “Our Achilles heel will be our youth.”
Swift praised the work of Storns the past four seasons. But last year’s team was loaded with seniors, leading to the inexperience.
“They are responding very, very positively,” Swift said. “These are blank easels right now.”
For the most part, the players will be using the veer that has been Swift’s go-to offense with the Panthers, with a few wrinkles.
Seuser-Smith moves from receiver to quarterback to run the offense.
“I’m amazed by his athletic skills,” Moore said. “He’s good at anything. I’m very confident in him. I know he’s going to do good.”
Landen Timeus, a first-year player, will be the fullback, with Dylan Edwards and Scott Metcalf at running back.
Senior Pedro Maciel, another new player, is at tight end along with Morrill-Keeler.
“Pedro’s great — he just doesn’t know it yet,” Seuser-Smith said.
Juniors Cameron Hagood and Joey Greer also are receivers.
Moore is the only returning starter on the offensive line and Swift is trying a new technique up front this year, starting the players on just offense or defense as much as possible.
“It is my hope that there is enough depth to play most of these linemen just on offense, which will speed up their development,” Swift said.
Moore is joined by sophomores Nuf Laurino and Ethan Carpenter and juniors Peyton Higgins and Max Bradley.
The Panthers expect to be strong on defense.
“It’s a matter of knowing what your job is and where you’re going to be,” Seuser-Smith said. “It’s a matter of getting reps.”
Swift is excited about Shay Wells up front. The junior, a transfer from Sarasota, Fla., will be joined by some combination of Moore, Nathan Gilbert, Marshall Dickson, Nick Ball, Bradley and Higgins.
Timeus will anchor the linebackers and Maciel and Morrill-Keeler should see time at outside linebacker. The secondary will include Greer and Hagood at the cornerback spots and Edwards and Seuser-Smith at safety.
Moore has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the newcomers and younger players.
“In the beginning I wasn’t confident,” he said. “Now that I’ve seen what they can do, I’m confident.
“They’ve shown me heart. They want to work for something good.”
Gold Beach would love to finish the year in the playoffs, though it will be tough with Coquille joining from Class 3A, Bandon improved and Toledo and Reedsport also still tough.
“If we just work hard, we can make a good run at it,” Morrill-Keeler said. “I’m excited.”