COOS BAY — Without question, Marshfield seniors Jazmine Chavez and Jacob Carpenter are talented enough to be starters for the Pirates’ basketball teams. Same goes for sophomore Kaylin Dea and freshman Mason Ainsworth.
Even though they technically come off the bench for Marshfield’s top-ranked girls and fifth-ranked boys basketball teams, they are every bit as important as their teammates when the Pirates take the court. And no games are more important than the ones they host this weekend.
Marshfield’s boys entertain Gladstone at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A playoffs, while the girls take the court the next day against Valley Catholic at 4 p.m. The winners of the playoff games advance to the state tournament in Forest Grove next week.
Having seven starter-caliber players, including six seniors each, is something Marshfield’s coaches cherish.
“It’s a nice bonus,” Marshfield boys coach Doug Miles said. “I feel confident in all seven.
“We do have a rotation at first. The second half is all feel.”
Each of Marshfield’s seven primary boys players, including Carpenter, Ainsworth and starters Cory Stover, Grant Webster, Jordy Miles, Chase Howerton and Grant Woolsey, plays about 20 minutes a game.
“And they all kind of have different skills,” Miles said. “That’s what’s neat about this group.”
The same goes for the girls.
“The whole things is roles,” coach Bruce Bryant said. “Our girls understand that the ultimate thing is to move forward (in the playoffs).
“Our girls have done a tremendous job of embracing their role to our success. It’s a ‘we’ mentality.”
Chavez, who plays guard, and Dea, a post player, join starters Tess Garrett, Hailey Browning, McKayla Myrand, Alex Locati and Gracie Brugnoli.
Chavez has only started one game during her Marshfield career, on senior night a few weeks ago. But she has embraced her role as the first reserve in to spell Garrett, Myrand or Browning on the wing.
“My main goal is to just run up and down the court,” she said. “Usually, by the time I go in, the other team is tired. That will tire them out even more.”
Chavez also is one of Marshfield’s fiercest defenders.
Dea, on the other hand, subs in for Locati or Brugnoli.
“I think it’s super important to give these other players a break,” Chavez said. “Kaylin brings something different than what Gracie and Alex bring. It makes (the other team) change things up a little bit.”
Of course, it’s easier to embrace a relief role when the team is successful, and Marshfield has been very successful, following last year’s state title with a nearly perfect season and the top seed to the playoffs again this winter.
“We all know that the greatest acknowledgement and the greatest accolade is winning the state title,” Bryant said. “Everyone is involved in the state title.”
Marshfield’s boys also have been successful and are eyeing a return trip to the state tournament, where they finished fourth a year ago.
Doug Miles counts on the five starters, the top two reserves and more help off the bench including River Ginn-Forsberg and Dom Montiel.
Carpenter and Ainsworth each got a couple of starts when teammates were injured or otherwise unavailable for games.
“Jacob is a guy who probably deserved to start more than he did,” Miles said.
But the coach loves to bring him in during the flow of the game.
“The stuff he does off the bench (is phenomenal),” Miles said. “He can guard all five positions. And he beats everybody down the court.”
Often Carpenter finds himself on the receiving end of passes from teammates to complete a fast-break basket for Marshfield.
“Getting good stops on defense leads to easy points on offense,” he said. “That has helped us all year.”
Carpenter is more than happy with his role of bringing in energy.
“If we can get a good three minutes out of our starters and bring two fresh bodies in, that helps a lot,” he said. “I know my role, ever since I’ve been playing, has been to be a little bit of a fire starter — to get everything going again.”
Ainsworth, meanwhile, has shown an ability to score from anywhere and, like the rest of the Pirates, is a solid defender. He earned a bunch of minutes not necessarily normally given to freshmen.
“I think he surprised a lot of people,” Miles said. “He didn’t surprise me.”
Like Carpenter, he embraced the role of helping the team off the bench.
“You’ve got to have people like that,” Miles said.