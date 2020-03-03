With the return of the Class 3A state basketball tournament comes the return of the annual #3ACoosBay photo competition.
The Coos Bay-North Bend visitor & Convention Bureau is again sponsoring the contest, with the top prize this year a set of Apple AirPod Pro Wireless Headphones with active noise canceling technology.
The second prize is a $50 Amazon gift card and the third prize is a $25 Amazon gift card.
To enter the contest, athletes and fans are invited to post a photo that best captures the spirit of their experience on Oregon’s Adventure Coast on Instagram and tag it with the #3ACoosBay hashtag. Another acceptable hashtag is #3Acoosbay2020.
To submit a photo, follow the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau’s TravelCoosBay Instagram account and share photos anytime between 8 a.m. Thursday and 11:59 p.m. Saturday. There is no limit for how many photos people can contribute, but they must be submitted within the time period.
For more information, visit www.oregonsadventurecoast.com.