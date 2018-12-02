COOS BAY — Marshfield girls basketball coach Bruce Bryant was delighted with his team’s effort in its season-opening win over Newport on Friday night.
He was pleasantly surprised Saturday afternoon that his Pirates had even better effort on short rest in a 47-27 win over perennial Class 3A state tournament participant Salem Academy.
“That was a really good effort,” Bryant said. “I felt like we had more energy and maybe played harder than last night.”
The Pirates were the more aggressive team on defense and going after loose balls, and it showed. They kept the Crusaders from getting into much of an offense in the first half, when Salem Academy had just two field goals while falling behind 23-9, and repeatedly won battles for loose balls and contested rebounds.
Marshfield had a slight rebounding edge, but significantly forced 19 turnovers while giving up just seven and had 15 more shot attempts in the game, and made the most of them, including some success from outside after missing every 3-point shot in the opener.
Neither team scored for the first three minutes as both squads started patient on offense and solid on defense. After Jamie VanderStoel gave the Crusaders their only lead with a free throw, Hailey Browning hit two for the Pirates.
Then she connected on a 3-pointer from the win, the first of three treys in the first half for the Pirates.
“Hailey hit a couple shots that got us going early,” Bryant said.
It's not the first time that's happened.
“That’s something she did for us last year,” Tess Garrett said. “She hits shots early and that lifts us up.”
Browning and Garrett each scored nine points in the first half as Marshfield built a 23-9 lead. The Pirates stayed in control in the second half, though Salem Academy made one brief run in the fourth quarter. Kirsten Koehnke, who finished with a team-best 14 points, had back-to-back baskets and then hit two free throws to pull the Crusaders within 11 at 36-25. But Garrett, Alex Locati and Browning combined to score the next nine points and the game was out of reach.
Garrett finished with 20 points, to go with four assists, five rebounds and three steals. Browning had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. McKayla Myrand added nine rebounds and three assists to go with five points.
But the key was the defense against the taller Crusaders.
“Our defense was really good,” Bryant said. “We talked about when you have a team with a little more size, we have to get ball pressure out front. And the girls did a good job of rotating inside.”
Marshfield still had a few stretches where the offense struggled, despite getting some really good looks inside.
“We’ve got to work on getting square and finishing around the basket,” Bryant said. “We need to continue working in practice on finishing.
“We did get a lot of shots on the basket, which was nice.”
Garrett said the Pirates made a big jump from the opening game.
“It was an improvement from yesterday, which is how it is supposed to be,” she said.
Marshfield plays another strong foe Saturday when Hidden Valley, which also reached last year’s Class 4A state tournament, visits the Pirate Palace.
“This week we’re going to watch some film and have a hard week of practice and we’re going to keep improving every day.
“We want to be our best in March. There’s still a lot of work to do.”