Marshfield’s Cory Stover and Tess Garrett each earned co-player of the year honors in the Sky-Em League in voting by the league’s coaches.
Stover shared the boys honor with Max Whittaker of Marist Catholic after the Pirates and Spartans shared the league title.
Marshfield's Cory Stover puts up a shot against Philamoth during the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament at Marshfield High School in December.
Garrett and Junction City’s Fallon Hanson shared the honor for girls after Marshfield won the league crown.
Both Stover and Garrett were part of strong teams that shared the scoring load. Both Whittaker and Hanson were high-scoring standouts on their squads.
Marshfield had two players on each first team, numbers matched or exceeded by other schools despite the Pirates’ dominance, evidence of the balanced teamwork that keyed Marshfield’s run to this week’s Class 4A state tournament in Forest Grove.
For the boys, Stover and Grant Webster were named to the first team, while Jordy Miles and Grant Woolsey were on the second team and Chase Howerton received honorable mention recognition.
Marist Catholic, which also will be in the state tournament, had three boys on the first team — Whittaker, Nick Stice and J.J. Anderson. The other two members of the first team were both from Junction City: Trae Knabe and Cameron Gibson.
For the girls, Garrett was joined on the first team by Hailey Browning. McKayla Myrand and Gracie Brugnoli were on the second team and Alex Locati and Jazmin Chavez received honorable mention.
Junction City (Hanson and Mariah Ohman) and Cottage Grove (Matty Ladd and Reilly Kelty) also both had two players on the girls first team. Marist Catholic’s Madison Ficek also was honored.
Marshfield’s Bruce Bryant was coach of the year for the girls and Marist Catholic’s Bart Pollard was honored for the boys.
This week, Marshfield is preparing for the state tournament. The boys open against Woodburn at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pacific University while the girls open at 8:15 p.m. against Marist Catholic at Forest Grove High School.