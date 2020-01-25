COOS BAY — The Lakers were in it until the end. But with late opportunities to take the game it was the Chemeketa women downing Southwestern Oregon Community College 82-77 on Saturday afternoon.
“I think we gave ourselves multiple chances to win the game. And that’s all a coach wants,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson. “How many chances do we have to make plays? So we did a great job of extending the game, making it longer.”
SWOCC’s Kealani Neves, who finished with a team-high 22 points, came up with a steal with just under 40 seconds to play and her three-point play made it a one possession game at 77-74. But as the Storm had done all night, the team hit free throws to help put the game away. Chemeketa finished 26-of-32 from the line as a team and hit seven-of-10 in the final five minutes of the game.
The Lakers had three turnovers in the final minute of the game.
“I mean, we had an opportunity with a minute left, got a big steal to cut it down to four, they miss a free throw but then we decide to turn it over,” said Johnson, who commended his team for bringing intensity throughout the contest. “Compared to our last game, this is way better. A lot better effort, a lot better energy. That’s, we want to get better every game and we improved a lot compared to our last game.”
After slow starts in recent games, SWOCC jumped out to an early 14-4 advantage. With four different starters scoring on the opening four baskets for the Lakers, the ball was moving around and buckets were coming easily.
Shots were falling all around as the team shot four-of-six from 3-point range in the opening period including a buzzer beater from just inside half court from Taylor Morris. Morris finished with 18 points while Keiko Aotaki, who finished the game four-of-five from behind the arc, added 12 points.
A free throw from Jasey Ramelow, who played limited minutes due to foul trouble, extended SWOCC’s lead to 11 at the start of the second quarter. The Storm answered with a swift 15-0 run to take the lead and ended up going to the half with a 37-36 advantage.
In this scoring surge Chemeketa leaned on Jordan Thompson, who had 10 of her 13 points in the first half. The Storm had five players in double figures as Thompson finished with 23 points, Leva Mike 18, Paige Wombacher 16 and Dana Romero with 10.
“I think it was a great game as far as contributions from both our posts and our guards,” said Chemeketa head coach Kevin McCarrell. “Everybody contributing.”
After halftime, SWOCC patched together a 16-2 run, that included seven straight points from Jill Thalman, to once again claim an 11-point advantage. Thalman finished with nine for the game.
But once again, Chemeketa rallied. In the bonus, the Storm lived at the free throw line shooting 12 free throws in the final four minutes of the quarter to help spark a 12-2 run that tied the game at 58.
“We’ve got to do a better job of playing defense without fouling. I believe they were in the bonus all four quarters and they were in the bonus in the fourth quarter because we had to foul there at the end, said Johnson. “But we’ve got to find a better way to play defense without fouling.”
In addition to fouling, the Lakers struggled to snag rebounds as the Storm outrebounded SWOCC 32-19 in the contest.
With the game still in flux late, it was Chemeketa’s Mike taking over. After going scoreless in the first half, she controlled the game late including a pair of 3-pointers as she 10 straight points for the Storm to give Chemeketa a 73-66 lead.
“I don’t really know what was happening in the first quarter, usually I make all my shots but they weren’t falling tonight,” said Mike. “My (assistant) coach kept telling me, don’t worry about it, your stats will catch up. She said just keep shooting, that’s all and I did.”
The Lakers, now at 8-12 on the season and 2-5 in NWAC South Region play, head to Roseburg to take on first-place Umpqua Community College on Wednesday. The Lakers return home on Saturday Feb. 1 against Mount Hood Community College.