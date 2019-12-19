COOS BAY — Pairing a fourth quarter offensive surge with a strong defensive effort, the Marshfield boys basketball team rolled to a 59-38 win over Sisters on Thursday night at home in the first round of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.
“I was pleased with the win. I was pleased with the effort tonight. I’m really pleased with the progress we have made,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard.
After the Outlaws hit their first five shots of the game, Sisters had a 16-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Marshfield defense stepped up in the second quarter, making the Outlaws uncomfortable in the half court. Because of turnovers, Sisters had just four shots in the quarter to go with four points.
“We were playing good defense and we played good defense all night. When you have — they had some 30-some turnovers I’d say and we only had seven or so. That combination works well for us,” said Stallard.
Capitalizing on steals and fast break buckets was Marshfield’s Landon Ginn-Forsberg who finished with 17 points for the Pirates. Carrying the offensive load, especially in the half court, was Marshfield’s Mason Ainsworth who had a game-high 21 points. Dom Montiel added seven points for the Pirates.
Sisters was led by Nate Weber with 14 points. Sam Nicklous and Joe Scholl each had eight points.
Marshfield’s lead throughout the second and third quarters oscillated between six and eight points. The Pirates couldn’t close the door and the Outlaws couldn’t catch up. Marshfield put the game away with the combination of defense and offense that Stallard had been looking for as the Pirates rolled off a 16-2 fourth quarter run.
“This is the style that I like to play. That’s what we like to do, create turnovers and the defense leads to offense,” said Stallard.
Sisters head coach Rob Jensen saw another Marshfield combination that hurt the Outlaws.
“Marshfield did a good job of getting their hand in the passing lanes. ... And then Marshfield crashed the heck out of the boards and we didn’t box out well enough,” said Jensen. “Those two things really led to the result for them.”
Marshfield will now play on Friday against Crook County in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Sisters will face La Salle Prep at noon in the consolation bracket.