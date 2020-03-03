In 1976, Crook County’s basketball team came about as close as possible to winning the first OSAA-sanctioned state girls state tournament at Marshfield High School.
Fortunately for that group of Cowgirls, they had won the unofficial title a year earlier in Portland.
“That was an incredible feeling to win a state title and bring something home to the school and the town,” said Cathy (McCabe) Lane, a first-team all-tournament pick in 1976. “It was for a lot of us a once in a lifetime experience.
“A lot of us might have went on to college, but not of us really went on to college to do sports. Our high school time in sports was going to be all that some of us really did. To be able to win and excel was a great time.”
That didn’t mean losing by three points in the championship game against Yamhill-Carlton in 1976 wasn’t disappointing.
“I do remember being terribly disappointed to be second when we were champions before,” said Cindy Binder, a second-team pick from the first tournament at Marshfield. “You want to hold on to your title.”
But the trip to Coos Bay was a treasure for the students from Prineville, located on the other side of the Cascade Mountains in Central Oregon.
“When we went to Coos Bay, I think that was the first time several of us had even been to the ocean,” Lane said. “That was kind of a fun trip for all of us.”
A number of the players will be back in town this week. Crook County’s team will be honored during halftime of the girls championship game at Marshfield on Saturday night.
Brenda (Cardin) Coats is looking forward to the trip both for the chance to reunite with her teammates and because of her biggest passion.
A state cross country champion in high school, she viewed basketball as a fun respite between cross country and track seasons.
And coming to Coos Bay meant one thing, visiting the old stomping grounds of famed Marshfield graduate Steve Prefontaine.
“Knowing that was his high school was a really big thing.”
Coats said Crook County’s success was partly due to forward thinking at the school when it came to girls sports.
“Prineville was maybe ahead of the game as far as girls sports around the state,” she said. “That was a real plus for those of us who were playing.”
The team started learning under coach Diane Hayes, who also was the team’s cross country and track coach. Coats remembers her deciding all three sports were too many, so she stepped down, which set the stage for an up-and-coming coach, Tim Huntley.
“He wasn’t a lot older than the rest of us,” Binder recalled.
Fortunately, he had guidance and help from his dad, Red.
“My dad took athletes that were not good basketball players and made basketball players out of them,” Huntley said. “I was 25 and thought I knew something about the game.”
Huntley knew plenty and working together, son and father helped Crook County to the great back-to-back seasons.
“Together, they could really fine-tune the program,” Lane said.
And the players bought in.
“I feel like we worked together and we had all our roles to play,” said Binder, who was the team’s top rebounder. "I think we all knew what we were supposed to do. And Tim was really good at teaching us plays and walking us through it.”
Crook County had one other key element — great community support.
“That was one of the things that was so amazing,” Coats said. “We packed the gym for girls basketball in Prineville. The stands were probably fuller for girls than they were for boys. It was really unheard of for girls sports back then.”
The following was good to Coos Bay, too, and the parents made it extra special.
“They bought us another night to stay (in Coos Bay),” Lane recalled. “We all got to spend the night together and didn’t come home until Sunday. That was the support we had.”
And for that group, it was a special time.
“We made friendships that are lasting,” Binder said. “My best friends from high school were on sports teams with me.
“They are the people that you remember — that you have all the great memories with.”
And on Saturday, they will get a chance to reunite and share old stories back in Coos Bay.