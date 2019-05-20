GRESHAM — Marshfield’s girls started and ended the final day of the Class 4A state track meet with individual state titles, and the wins by Khaley Aguilar and Elise Martin boosted the Pirates to a trophy in the process.
Martin’s win in the triple jump, the final event completed, pushed the Pirates past Siuslaw and North Valley to take the third-place trophy.
“That’s a great feeling,” said Martin, adding that she wanted to do well.
“I heard my teammates yelling over there,” she said. “I thought about how much they needed me to do my best.”
Martin, who had a foul on her first jump, improved each of the final five and her last leap of 36 feet, 4 inches pushed her into the lead.
Martin earlier also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.42 seconds —winner Sienna Bauer of Phoenix crossed the line in 14.96.
“That was a (personal best) by thee 10ths of a second,” she said. “I’m very happy with it.”
Aguilar, meanwhile repeated as state champion in her signature event, the pole vault.
“I definitely came to win,” she said. “I’m glad I did good my last meet.”
The final was oddly delayed for 30 minutes when just Aguilar and Gladstone’s Charlie Hill remained after Hill broke the crossbar on one of her misses and officials had to retrieve another one.
The delay was tough, Aguilar said.
“It was enough time to get cold,” she said.
When jumping resumed, she cleared 11 feet on her first attempt after Hill had gone out on misses, but wasn’t able to get over 11-6.
“I’m disappointed with the height,” she said, though she quickly added she was happy to repeat as champion.
Marshfield had two placers in the event. Sophomore Raegan Rhodes tied for third, clearing 9-6.
“I’m happy with what I got,” she said. “It’s my first time at state (for pole vault). I’m glad I made the podium.”
Marshfield’s only other points on the final day came from Ravyn Miranda, who was sixth in the 100 meters in 12.81 and eighth in the 200 in 26.50.
“I feel I could have done a lot better, but I’m happy I was able to compete in the finals in both the 100 and 200,” said Miranda, who had won the long jump on the first day of the state meet.
Those points in the sprints proved valuable in holding off Siuslaw, which got a win by Gracie Freudenthal in the 300 hurdles to go with her fourth-place effort in the 100 hurdles, a second-place finish by Hannah Rannow in the 800, a third-place effort by Andrea Osbon in the shot put and a fourth-place effort from the slow heat in the 4x400 relay to briefly move in front of the Pirates until Martin’s win in the triple jump propelled the Pirates past the Vikings and North Valley, which did not place in the final relay after coming in with one of the top teams.
Hidden Valley cruised to the team title with 97 points, while Philomath had 69.5. The Pirates had 51.5. North Valley finished with 49, led by sensational senior Baylee Touey, who won the 100, 200 and 400 but wasn’t able to get the Knights onto the award stand in the 4x400 relay after they had to sub in an athlete who is not normally a runner because of an injury to another. Siuslaw had 48 points.
Hidden Valley’s day included a phenomenal new state record in the 4x100-meter relay. The quartet of Jaaden Steele, Nyah Kendall, Jenelle Hurley and Jada Hurley finished in 47.61 seconds, which took almost a full second off the 1985 state meet record of 48.59 by Siuslaw.
Seaside’s Gretchen Hoekstra also set a meet record with her winning throw of 156-11 in the discus. But she missed out on a second record in the shot put, when her winning effort of 43-8 ¾ was more than 6 feet under her season best and almost 5 feet short of the record.
Marshfield had one placer on the boys side Saturday. Micah Tardie was seventh in the 100-meter final.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “I feel blessed I got to do it today.”
Newport won the boys team title.
In the Class 3A meet, also at Mount Hood, Brookings-Harbor freshman Kaleb Barnes placed fifth in the 1,500 a day after placing third in the 3,000.
St. Mary’s swept the titles, with the girls led by an impressive effort from Emma Bennion, who won the 400, 800 and 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 4x400-meter relay.