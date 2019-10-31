The start times have been set for Saturday’s state volleyball playoff matches involving South Coast teams.
The only team with a home match is Coquille, which hosts Weston-McEwen of northeastern Oregon in a Class 2A match slated to begin at 3 p.m.
In the Class 5A playoffs, North Bend is at West Albany, starting at 2 p.m.
Marshfield travels to Sweet Home for a Class 4A playoff match that starts at 4 p.m.
Admission for all first-round volleyball matches, set by the Oregon School Activities Association, is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s boys soccer team is traveling across the state to face Baker in the Class 4A play-in round, trying to get a spot in the state playoffs. The Pirates will face the Bulldogs on Saturday at 4 p.m.