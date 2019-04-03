BANDON — Potential is a tricky thing.
It’s not easy to simply become as good as you can be, or as good as someone else believes you to be. It needs to be coaxed, yes, but also understood from within. You need to understand it.
The Bandon baseball team is in the middle of that self-understanding. In a frustrating and soul-searching afternoon for the Tigers, the visiting St. Paul Buckaroos scored seven seventh-inning runs — all with two outs — turning a 4-3 deficit into a 10-4 win on Wednesday.
“These guys need to realize that they’re five times the team they’re playing like right now,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “And that goes for those kids who were playing weak Babe Ruth and now are in our program. Yeah, we get on ‘em a little more, but they gotta realize that we’re not there yet. We’re just not there yet.”
Wendesday’s result couldn’t have been more different than Tuesday’s, when Bandon pounded 11 hits and scored 12 runs in a blowout victory over Coquille to open Sunset Conference play.
Wednesday, though, Bandon wasn’t as aggressive offensively, notching only four hits, none of which went for extra bases.
Still, the Tigers managed to scrape across enough offense through the first six innings, largely by taking advantage of St. Paul mistakes.
But it wasn’t enough, leaving Ferrell frustrated and demanding more of a young group.
“We gotta get a little fire in us,” Ferrell said. “I know we have a lot of young kids on the squad, but they still need to step up and grow up a little bit. You gotta attack the ball. You gotta attack every situation in this game.”
St. Paul, managed by Bandon native Dwayne Nolin, was the first to strike, scoring single runs in the first three innings.
Justin Herberger flew out to right field to drive in Jaidyn Jackson after a bad throw on a comebacker let the speedy leadoff hitter scamper all the way around to third.
But Bandon came back in the bottom of the first, scoring a pair of runs to take a slim lead.
Coby Smith walked to lead off, then Josh Minkler blooped a single into right field. An out later, Hunter Hausler walked, which gave Ethan Hultin a chance to drive in a run, which he did with a single after a six-pitch at-bat.
Another out later, Cooper Lang rolled one into left field, easily scoring Minkler from third. Hausler tried to score, too, after a bobble in the outfield, but was thrown out at the plate and Bandon led just 2-1.
A Bandon error in the next half inning let St. Paul tie the game. The Buckaroos went up in the third inning with a two-out single by Mitchell Curtis. Bandon starter Jason Wilhite walked two hitters and allowed another hit in the inning, but got help from his infield with a double play before Curtis' single.
The score stayed 3-2 until the fourth, when Bandon took its lead it failed to hold.
An error at third let Johnny Helms aboard and he stole second. Then Minkler reached an out later on an error at second that allowed Helms to score.
Braydon Freitag then hit a dribbler up the third base line that stayed fair for a single and put runners on the corners. An out later, Hultin walked to load the bases, and Wilhite followed with a walk to plate Minkler and push Bandon ahead 4-3.
Reliever Cooper Lang wiggled out of jams in the fifth and six, stranding the tying run at third twice — St. Paul also had a runner at second in the latter frame — but the Buckaroos broke through in the seventh.
It started with an error on a routine ground ball, signaling the fate to come.
“Every play is crossing our fingers and a coin flip,” Ferrell said of the defense.
Hayden Scott then singled with one out, and pinch-hitter Eric Diaz walked to load the bases. Lang got a strikeout for the second out, bringing up Jackson, who had doubled in the sixth off of Lang.
He pounded a line drive into right center, giving St. Paul the lead and then the Buckaroos got more.
After Efrain Ramirez walked to load the bases again, Herberger hammered a double to deep center, clearing the bases and breaking the game open. Reed Overfield singled in Herberger, then Steven Coppola one-hopped the fence in left-center for the inning’s second double, scoring Overfield and providing the game’s final run.
“We can play better than that,” Wilhite said. “We didn’t come prepared. We can do better than that.”
It wasn’t the ideal way to close nonleague play, but Bandon has to gear back up when it returns to Sunset Conference play on Friday against Toledo at home at 4:30 p.m.