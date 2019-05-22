NORTH BEND — Jake Smith said Johnathan Chilcote and Jake Posey bring out the best in each other.
The two North Bend sprinters have progressively gotten faster this track season and will play a key role in the Bulldogs’ hopes for a trophy at the Class 5A state meet Friday and Saturday at Mount Hood Community College.
“It’s a friendly competition,” Posey said of North Bend’s workouts. “I’m always on Johnathon’s tail and Johnathon pushes me.”
Chilcote won the Class 4A state title in the 100 meters last spring and is the Class 5A leader this year, but Posey is among a bunch of sprinters not far behind.
During the 100-meter final at the Midwestern League district meet on Saturday, Chilcote crossed the line in 10.73 seconds. Posey was fourth in 11-flat and two other sprinters behind him also were fast enough to earn spots in the state meet.
“I think there was just a lot of energy between the racers,” Posey said. “It was probably one of the closest races I’ve ever seen.”
Chilcote and Posey also qualified for state in the 200 meters and are part of North Bend’s 4x100-meter relay team, along with Teron Catanzaro and Martin Godinez.
While North Bend expects points in a bunch of different places at state this week, the sprinters could roll up a significant amount of points.
North Bend, which swept the boys and girls team titles at the district meets, is among several teams that appear to have a shot at the boys title this week.
“I think that would be pretty awesome, to go into a new league, sweep districts, and get a state title,” Posey said.
“That would be a dream,” added Chilcote.
The sprinters said they feel pressure this week, but in different ways.
“I feel pressure in the 4x100 to not let those guys down,” Posey said. “Those guys are seniors. We want to get the school record.”
That would require a time faster than 42.98 seconds. They Bulldogs were timed in 43.43 at the district meet.
Chilcote said he feels a lot of pressure.
“Not only because I want to do well,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot — so many people have supported me. I don’t want to let them down.”
He also wants to set the bar high for Posey, with the expectation that the sophomore will be running his type of times before he graduates.
“For me, being my senior year, I’m leaving my legacy up to him,” Chilcote said. “It’s the master-and-student kind of thing.”
Posey said one thing Chilcote has taught him is exemplified by the tattoo on Chilcote’s arm reading “Never give up.”
“You can always get better, no matter what,” Posey said.
Smith, North Bend’s head coach, said it’s been fun to watch the sprinters feed off each other.
“They work well to make each other better,” Smith said.
They are among a number of North Bend athletes fueling the Bulldogs’ trophy hopes.
Ty Hampton is the big favorite in the javelin and also is seeded high in the discus.
Freshman John Efraimson is seeded to place in the 400, Hunter Bierce could score well in the discus if he pops a big throw, Jacob Lang could place high in the pole vault and the Bulldogs also could get points from district champion Kobe Johnson in the shot put and Catanzaro in the triple jump.
“We have a lot of places where we can move up,” Smith said.
As the meet winds down Saturday, several Midwestern League teams could be vying for the top trophy.
In addition to North Bend, Ashland with its distance runners, Churchill with its jumpers and Willamette with its hurdlers could be in the mix. Other boys teams to watch include Silverton, Crook County, Dallas and Crater, yet another Midwestern League team.
North Bend’s girls also are in the hunt for a trophy, though the heavy team favorite is North Salem, which moved down from Class 6A this year while annual Class 5A girls champion Summit now competes in Class 6A.
Silverton is likely to take second and West Salem third, while North Bend will battle for a trophy with teams including league foes Churchill and Thurston.
The Bullodgs are taking a total of 21 athletes to state — 12 girls and nine boys.
Smith said it’s the largest contingent for the school since 2003.
Chelsea Howard will lead the girls’ title hopes as the clear favorite in both the long jump and triple jump and one of the top seeds in the 100.
Annika Strasman is among the top seeds in the discus and Hailey Snelgrove was district champion in the high jump. Hayden Markel, the district winner in the javelin also will look to score points and other North Bend athletes fighting to make the finals include district champion Celeste Sinko in the 800 and hurdlers Haley Edwards (100) and Kaitlyn Bingham (300). The Bulldogs also have a chance to advance in the 4x100 relay.
North Bend has plenty of momentum after taking both the boys and girls district titles.
“It was pretty cool,” Smith said. “It was fun.”