COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway will host Eve of Destruction 10 on Saturday, an event that features both the daredevil Mister Dizzy and a fireworks show.
In addition to the antics of the daredevil and the fireworks show to conclude the evening, the event will feature racing on the dirt oval in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers divisions.
Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in for free and a family pass from two adults and up to three students is $45.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30.
Many of the local drivers competed last Saturday, when Preston Luckman won the 25-lap America’s Mattress NASCAR Super Late Models main event, edging Brody Montgomery for his second victory of the season. Montgomery finished third, followed by Chase Hitner, Wayne Butler and Thor Kristensen. Earlier, Kristensen won the trophy dash.
In the Sportsman Late Models division, Braden Fugate picked up his fifth win of the season, leading all 25 laps. Mike Taylor, who won the heat race, finished second, with Garrett Smith third and Tom Williams fourth.
Sam Talon won his fifth straight Mini Outlaws main event. Tahlen Rogers was second, Jason Berrier third and Rob Lauver fourth. Jason Kellam won the heat race.
Tyler Tullos won the Hornets main event, the first win of the season for the 2018 track champion for the division. Gabrielle Boles was second and Kris Parker, the final lead-lap finisher, third. Tullos and Boles won the eight-lap heat races.
Steve Dubisar won both the heat race and main event in the Street Stock division. Talon was second and Leroy Rockwell third in the main even. Griff Smith won both the main event and heat race in the Junior Stinger division, followed by Alex Butler and James Shingleton.
The featured races Saturday came from the visiting dwarf cars, with racers from both the Southern Oregon Dwarf Car group and the Northwest Dwarf Car association. Camden Robustelli from the southern group won the main event, racing from the back of the pack. Southern Oregon racer Chad Cardoza was second, winning a dual against Northwest Dwarf Car champion Ryan Martinez.
The three heat races were won by Martinez, Zak McMurry and three-time reigning Southern Oregon champion Josh King. McMurry, who regularly competes in Yreka, Calif., won one of the two trophy dashes and Cody Peters won the other.
Some of the racers competing this Saturday at the speedway will have a short turnaround before their next event.
The speedway also has a special midweek event next week when the Western Sprint Tour Winged 360 Sprint Car Speedweek Series makes its annual visit on Tuesday, July 9. General admission is $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students 7- to 17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass, good for two adults and up to three students is $60.
The race is the second of six stops for Speedweek, also including July 8 at Siskiyou Motor Speedway in Yreka, Calif.; July 10 at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon; July 11 at Sunset Speedway Park in Banks; and July 12-13 at Cottage Grove Speedway.
That event also includes racing by the local drivers in the Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets divisions.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30.
The speedway recently hosted a visit by the Wild West Modified Shootout, which concluded its run of eight races Saturday in Lebanon.
Collen Winebarger, who won the race at Coos Bay Speedway, ended up capturing five of the main events during the week, but didn’t win the title for the week. That went to Kellen Chadwick of California, who won the final race Saturday at Willamette Speedway. Chadwick placed second in the race at Coos Bay and was second behind Chadwick at three other spots while winning in Cottage Grove.