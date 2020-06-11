COOS BAY — Now that Coos County has entered Phase II of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan, Coos Bay Speedway can finally get to hosting events — all that’s needed is some good weather.
“We are excited to get rolling here,” said Drake Nelson, owner of the speedway.
The speedway celebrated last weekend’s move to Phase II by hosting a street drags event on Friday night and a mud drags event on Saturday. This week, starting Friday, brings three days of drag racing, with a street drags event Friday and then the NHRA season opening weekend Saturday and Sunday, providing the weather cooperates.
The opener for the oval track is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 13.
After the speedway was closed through the early phases of the pandemic, last weekend was a good sign.
“We had a good turnout for the Friday night drags as well as the mud drags on Saturday,” Nelson said.
If the weather cooperates this week, the speedway will host Friday night street drags from 7 to 11 p.m. The gates open at 6 and the cost is $20 for drivers and $5 for spectators. Kids 6 and under get in free.
Saturday and Sunday, the schedule is for the gates to open at 8 a.m., with time trials starting at 11 and bracket racing beginning at 1.
The entry fee is $50 for drivers. Admission is $12 for spectators, with kids 6 and under getting in for free.
The oval track modified special opener is Wednesday and will include IMCA modifieds and super modifieds as well as local drivers in the street stocks and junior stingers classes.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m. and the racing starts at 7.
Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under get in free and family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.
The pit area will be limited to the first 250 people.
All the local classes will compete for the first time this year on the oval on June 20, which will be a ladies night at the speedway, with women admitted for free. General admission will be $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. A family pass is $35.
Coos Bay Speedway has enacted several safety guidelines, including that people won’t be permitted if they are sick or symptomatic with fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
All employees and volunteers who have contact with others will use face masks. Food service workers also will wear gloves.
Hand sanitizer will be available in several different areas.
In the grandstands, only every third row will be open to facilitate social distancing.
In the pit area, the race team trailers will be parked in a way to create as much distance as possible between pit crews.
For more information on the speedway, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.