Southern Oregon University let a 27-17 halftime lead slip away and lost its third straight game, falling to host College of Idaho 45-34.
The Raiders fell to 4-3 in Frontier Conference play while the Yotes improved to 3-4.
Southern Oregon got three rushing touchdowns by Rey Vega in the first half while building the lead, but College of Idaho quarterback Darius-James Peterson had three rushing touchdowns and three touchdown passes.
EASTERN OREGON 35, MONTANA TECH 17: The Mountaineers got their fourth straight win, beating the Orediggers to improve to 5-2 in Frontier Conference play. Montana Tech fell to 3-4.
Kai Quinn had four touchdown passes in the win and Victor Dias had two of the TD receptions and also a touchdown run.
WESTERN OREGON 45, HUMBOLDT STATE 24: The Wolves won their homecoming game, beating the Lumberjacks at Monmouth.
Ty Currie had three touchdown passes and also caught a touchdown pass from tight end Caleb Tingstad.
The Wolves improved to 4-4 on the season and 3-3 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. They play their final three games on the road.
It was the final football game between the two schools, since Humboldt State is dropping its football program after the season.
LINFIELD 14, GEORGE FOX 0: The Wildcats shut out the Bruins in Newberg, improving to 3-1 in Northwest Conference play and 4-2 overall. Linfield is within one win of its 63rd consecutive winning season.
George Fox fell to 1-3 in league play and 3-4 overall.
Chidubem Nnoli scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats, each coming in the first half.
PACIFIC 54, LEWIS & CLARK 22: The Boxers won their fifth straight homecoming game, improving to 3-1 in Northwest Conference play and 4-3 overall with their win over the Pioneers.
J.T. Greenough passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns for Pacific in the win.
Lewis & Clark fell to 1-3 in league play and 2-4 overall.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN 33, WILLAMETTE 20: The Lutes dropped the Bearcats to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in Northwest Conference play, building a 10-0 halftime lead and keeping Willamette from rallying at Puyallup, Wash.
PLU improved to 2-2 in league play and 3-3 overall.
Matthew Castaneda had three touchdown passes in the loss.