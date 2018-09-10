The Southern Oregon University football team improved to 2-0 on the season by holding off College of Idaho 35-28 in the Raiders’ home opener on Saturday.
Rey Vega ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Raiders and quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson and Quaderius Clemmons also had touchdown runs. Hutchinson passed for 141 yards.
The Raiders, ranked No. 4 in NAIA, will try to improve to 3-0 in Frontier Conference play when they host Montana Tech on Saturday.
MONTANA TECH 24, EASTERN OREGON 17: The Orediggers overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Mountaineers on Saturday as Eastern Oregon suffered its second straight Frontier Conference loss.
Early Montana Tech fumbles deep in Orediggers territory led to Eastern Oregon touchdowns by Victor Diaz and quarterback Kai Quinn, but Quinn was injured late in the game and Montana Tech came back for the win.
Zackary Jacobs had a pair of interceptions for the Mountaineers, who forced five turnovers in all, but couldn’t find an offensive groove after Quinn’s injury in the third quarter.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 50, WESTERN OREGON 17: The Wolves fell to the Wildcats in their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener as Central Washington scored on a safety off a bad punt snap and on a return of a blocked field goal.
Central Washington, ranked No. 16 in NCAA Division II, had just a 441-343 advantage in total yardage, but forced four turnovers.
Tye Currie passed for 141 yards and a score and Omari Land rushed for 110 yards for Western Oregon. Nico Jackson ran for 76 yards and a score.
CARROLL 21, LINFIELD 14: The Wildcats lost their opener on the road in Montana against Carroll in a matchup of traditional small-school football powers.
The game was tied late in the fourth quarter when Ryan Beaulieu intercepted a pass by Wyatt Smith and Carroll got the winning score the next play on a 35-yard pass from Kolby Killoy to Joe Farris.
Smith passed for 279 yards for Division III Linfield, but also threw three interceptions.
Carroll, which plays in the NAIA Frontier Conference with Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon, improved to 2-1 on the year.
GEORGE FOX 35, HOWARD PAYNE 3: The Bruins won their home opener, building up a 35-0 lead and cruising past the Yellow Jackets in a nonleague game.
Jaden Sheffey and Josh Kibbey each had touchdown passes for George Fox — to Kenny May and James Nguyen, respectively. Anthony Garcia and Wesley Riddell had touchdown runs and Rudy Hughes scored on an interception.
DUBUQUE 21, PACIFIC 10: The Boxers lost their home opener at Forest Grove on Saturday despite a big day from quarterback J.T. Greenough, who completed 36 of 57 passes for 306 yards, including a touchdown pass to Ben Rosen.
Pacific nearly tied the game early in the fourth quarter, but missed a field goal and Dubuque answered with Dwayne Allen Jr.’s second touchdown run of the game.
The Boxers fell to 0-2 on the season.
POMONA-PITZER 34, LEWIS & CLARK 21: The visiting Sagehens spoiled the season opener for the Pioneers in Portland, pulling away in the second half after the teams went to the locker room tied at 14.
Lewis & Clark quarterback Caden Voges passed for 343 yards, including a pair of touchdowns to tight end Dallas Garreaud, but the Pioneers couldn’t keep up the final two quarters.