COQUILLE — Coquille’s volleyball team has room to grow this fall, while South Umpqua is reaping the rewards of a veteran lineup.
The Lancers swept the host Red Devils on Tuesday night in Coquille’s season opener (South Umpqua also swept Reedsport on Monday).
The first two sets were tight, with South Umpqua winning the opener 25-23 and the second 25-20. The Lancers steamrolled the Red Devils in the final set 25-9 when South Umpqua did everything right on both offense and defense.
“I thought South Umpqua looked really good,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “They were ready to play.”
The Red Devils are coming off a third-place finish at last year’s Class 3A state tournament, but graduated stars McKenna Wilson and Rhiannon McKinley and Grami is still trying to find the right lineup this season.
“Hopefully we’ll respond,” she said.
South Umpqua, meanwhile, has a team that has been improving through the years and is now led by seniors and juniors who have been lineup mainstays.
Senior setter Sydnie Johnson had plenty of options for sharing the offense against Coquille. Junior Jenna Whitmore had 11 kills and fellow junior Shalyn Gray had nine. Senior Alyssa Rainville had seven kills and Johnson had six of her own to go with her 28 assists. Rainville also had five blocks. Senior Kalie Mann, who was steady on defense all night, also had two kills in the final set.
The current group of Lancers beat Coquille for the first time in their high school careers.
For two sets, the Red Devils pushed the Lancers.
Coquille trailed 20-15 and 23-20 in the first, set, but rallied to tie on two kills by Abbey Dieu surrounded by a stuff block by Halle Layton.
Rainville and Whitmore had back-to-back kills to give the Lancers the set.
The second set was tied at 17 after a stuff block by Coquille’s Ellie Ekelund. But the Lancers pulled away with a little luck and a little help. Johnson had a quick tip for a kill to give South Umpqua the lead and then, during the rest of the set the Lancers got one point when Johnson dug up a smash by Coquille’s Gracie Sinclair and the ball soared into an open spot in the back of the Red Devils’ end. Another point came when a Coquille player was called for having her hands across the net while blocking down a bad South Umpqua pass for an apparent point for the Red Devils. The final point of the set came on a Coquille serving error.
Despite the disappointing third set, Grami saw some things she liked.
Sinclair had 10 kills and Dieu added nine for the Red Devils. Layton had five kills and a number of assists while Coquille’s primary setter, Kaylee Green, had 19 assists and 12 digs. Libero Brooklynn Duble had 18 digs and Coquille’s front line, including Ekelund, Morgan Baird and Layton, did a good job putting up a block, Grami said.
Coquille is on the road Thursday at Sutherlin to face Harrisburg and the host Bulldogs. The Red Devils open the Sunset Conference season at home against Reedsport next Thursday, when both schools also will play Glide in nonleague matches.