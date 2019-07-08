COOS BAY — South Coos nearly swept a nonleague American Legion baseball doubleheader against Phoenix on Saturday at Marshfield High School, but a bad seventh inning in the nightcap spoiled the outcome.
Blake Crane pitched brilliantly in a 3-1 win in the opener, but Phoenix scored seven runs in the seventh inning of the nightcap to steal a 14-12 victory after the Nooks had built up a 10-2 lead.
“We lost a little mental focus,” South Coos coach Shaun Knight said.
The Nooks have another nonleague game Tuesday, a nine-inning contest at home against Brookings at 4 p.m., before returning to league play with a doubleheader at Grants Pass on Saturday.
In the opener against Phoenix, Crane nearly pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits before Jason Hinds got the final out after Phoenix scored its run in the seventh inning.
“Blake Crane was excellent on the mound,” Knight said.
South Coos didn’t have much more offense than Phoenix, with only four hits, but was able to push across three runs in the fourth to win.
Trace James had two hits and scored one of the runs. Ryan Knight had a run and an RBI and Logan Peck scored the other run.
Ezra Waterman and Dom Montiel had the only other hits in the win.
In the nightcap, South Coos was leading 10-2 after scoring six runs in the fourth inning, and 12-6 after two more in the fifth, but couldn’t hold on.
Peck had two hits and Montiel, Knight, Waterman, Jace Haagen and Braydon Freitag also each had singles in the loss.
Montiel and Henley Cleveland had two RBIs each and Freitag and pinch runner Luke Rhodes scored twice each.
First Game
South Coos 3, Phoenix 1
Phoenix;000;000;1;—;1;2;4
South Coos;000;300;x;—;3;4;1
Ethan and catcher na; Blake Crane, Jason Hinds (7) and Ezra Waterman.
Second Game
Phoenix 14, South Coos 12
Phoenix;101;041;7;—;14;12;4
South Coos;211;620;0;—;12;7;3
Ian, Julius (4), Justin (7) and catcher na; Dom Montiel, Trace James (5), Jace Haagen (6) and Ezra Waterman.