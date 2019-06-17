South Coos split its nonleague doubleheader against Cascade Christian at Rogue River on Saturday, winning 14-7 and losing 7-6.
“The guys dug in on defense on several different occasions and made plays with runners in scoring position to get out of innings,” South Coos coach Shaun Knight said. “We played hard with a 10-man roster despite really hot conditions.”
Ryan Knight and Dom Montiel each had three hits in the win and Montiel drove in three runs. Henley Cleveland had two RBIs. Knight, Montiel, Cleveland, Cam Olson and Jason Hinds all scored twice in the win.
Cleveland, Knight and Logan Peck each hit doubles.
Knight, Trace James and Hinds combined for the win on the mound.
In the second game, Knight, Logan Peck and Wyatt Peck each had two hits for South Coos and Montiel and Knight each had a double and drove in two runs. Ezra Waterman scored three runs and Wyatt Peck two in the loss.
Montiel, Cleveland and Blake Crane combined on the mound for South Coos.
Caleb Knight pitched a complete game for Cascade Christian and Caden Tognoni had four hits and five RBIs.
Cascade Christian was in the Area 4 North Division last year, but is in the south this summer.