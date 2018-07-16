COOS BAY — Once again, the South Coos American Legion baseball team showed promise and earned a split at Marshfield High School.
This time, Monday afternoon, South Coos scored six fifth-inning runs to beat the Dr. Randol’s Crowns 8-3, salvaging the day after a 21-5 loss in the opener.
“Coming back from that, ultimately we got a good pitching performance,” coach Shawn Knight said of the nightcap. “They stuck with it, they dug and they made plays.”
In the nightcap, South Coos rallied from an early 3-0 deficit with effective offense.
Jake Hurt, who started for South Coos and fell into a groove after allowing three runs in the first two innings, and Logan Peck each scored runs for South Coos in the bottom of the third after an error and a walk got them both aboard.
South Coos blew a great scoring chance in the fourth when, with the bases loaded and no outs, Ethan Hultin stung one to third base. Rylan Watkins snagged the liner, stepped on third and threw across to first for a triple play.
In the fifth, South Coos broke through. With Jace Haagen aboard with one out, Peck started a string of four singles in a span of five batters — the one outlier being an error — that led to South Coos’ six-run inning.
It was Peck’s squeeze bunt with one out that tied the game and got the rally started.
Haagen, who was at third, took off for home and Peck got the bunt down the first base line and reached easily, with Haagen scoring just as easily for a 3-3 tie.
“(I was thinking), ‘Just lay it down,’” Peck said. “Just lay it down the best I can.
“In the dugout we started talking and I feel like that helped us get going.”
Cameron Olson singled immediately following to give South Coos a 4-3 lead and the home team never trailed again. Hultin bounced one to short that wasn’t fielded cleanly, then Dom Montiel, Ezra Waterman, Henley Cleveland and Cobin Bouska each singled in runs providing the final tally.
“We just put it all together,” Peck said. “Our defense stepped up and our hitting did too.”
In the opener, the Crowns scored nine first-inning runs to jump to a big early lead.
Hurt singled and scored on a Ryan Knight base hit in the first and Hultin singled and scored on a Montiel single in the second. South Coos grabbed a trio of runs in the fifth when Peck and Montiel both scored after reaching on errors and Cleveland walked and scored.
South Coos finishes the season at home Thursday against Phoenix.