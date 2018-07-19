COOS BAY — South Coos finished its American Legion season on a winning note, using solid pitching and timely hitting to beat Phoenix 8-5 in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Marshfield High School on Thursday.
South Coos almost came up with a sweep, but Phoenix scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the opener 9-7.
The win in the nightcap gave South Coos victories in two of its final three games and a 5-21 record overall, but generally a much more competitive season overall in the group’s second year as an American Legion club.
“Our last three games we played have all been competitive,” said Chilly Peck, who joined Shawn Knight as co-coaches for the team this summer as both men enjoyed watching the group’s collective growth.
“Where we’re at now, I wish we had 10 more games,” added Knight.
South Coos jumped in front in the nightcap and answered every Phoenix challenge.
After South Coos pitcher Dom Montiel worked out of a bases-loaded jam to pitch a scoreless first, Wyatt Peck reached on a catcher’s interference in the bottom of the inning, moved up on a single by Cameron Olson and scored on a grounder by Ethan Hultin.
In the second, Jason Hinds had a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Logan Peck moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a sacrifice bunt by Liam Webster. Jake Hurt walked with two outs and Peck scored on the back end of a double steal.
Phoenix got a run in the third and then two in the fourth — without a hit and aided by a South Coos error.
But the 3-2 Phoenix lead was short-lived because South Coos got three runs in its half of the fourth.
Jace Haagen had a leadoff single to center, Liam Webster walked and Hurt beat out a bunt single to load the bases with no outs.
After a strikeout, Olson drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, Haagen sliding into home as the throw was off the mark, Ryan Knight brought in a run with a walk and Ethan Hultin brought in the third run with a suicide squeeze.
Montiel then got Phoenix out in order in the fifth and was on pace to do the same in the sixth as Hurt recorded four straight outs between the two innings at shortstop, but Phoenix got a two-out single by Brandon Zanni, the final batter Montiel faced, and Ben Spence hit an RBI single off Haagen.
South Coos responded again with six singles in the bottom of the sixth to plate three insurance runs.
Logan Peck, who had replaced his brother in the field, had a one-out single, stole second and moved to third on a bad pick-off throw. Olson hit an RBI single, Ryan Knight singled, Hultin grounded into a fielder’s choice and Montiel, Hinds and Haagen hit consecutive singles.
After a brief scare in the top of the seventh when the first two Phoenix batters reached on errors, Hagen induced three easy outs in a row on a fly ball and two grounders to complete the win.
“It’s nice to go out on a win,” Olson said.
Montiel had a great outing, giving up just two hits and allowing four runs, three earned. Haagen gave up just the one additional hit.
“They stepped up,” Olson said of Montiel and Haagen, typical of the team’s youth — Montiel is one of the team’s five players who just finished eighth grade and Haagen just capped his freshman season at Coquille.
Montiel said he was happy with how he pitched, but deferred credit to his teammates.
“In the field we were solid,” he said. “We were making contact. Our last three games, we’ve been hitting well.”
Olson and Montiel each finished with two of the team’s 10 hits in the nightcap and Olson and Hultin each drove in two runs. Olson also scored twice.
In the opener, South Coos scored six runs in the first inning, including singles by Hurt, Logan Peck and Olson, walks by Hultin and Montiel, a sacrifice fly by Bouska, a single by Henley Cleveland, a walk by Wyatt Peck and a grounder by Hurt that led to a run-scoring error. Hurt, Logan Peck, Olson, Hultin, Montiel and Cleveland all scored.
But South Coos only had one more hit in the game and didn’t score again until the seventh, when Olson had a one-out walk and later came home.
South Coos took a 6-4 lead to the seventh, but Phoenix scored four times, on a one-out error and consecutive singles by AJ Stanfield, Mason Stella and Kade Beer and a two-out single by Ben Spence.
Shawn Knight said South Coos had chances to win, but couldn’t make the routine play in the final inning, an issue that has cropped up at times during the season.
That was the case in the first doubleheader of the year, also against Phoenix, when South Coos wasn’t able to hold onto a late lead.
But on Thursday, South Coos did finish off the win to finish the season.
“We’re getting better,” Montiel said.
Olson, who pitched only a few innings in the high school season for Marshfield and missed the first part of the American Legion season with an injury, pitched a complete game in the opener.
“It felt great,” he said.
Olson hopes to pitch a bunch more for Marshfield next spring, when he expects the Pirates to be much more competitive after all the experience the team’s players got this spring.
“We can only expect to get better,” he said. “We accomplished that goal this summer.”
First Game
Phoenix 9, South Coos 7
Phoenix;311;000;4;—;9;8;3
South Coos;600;000;1;—;7;5;3
Freedom Martinez, Tyler Hansen (7) and Colton Merriman; Cameron Olson and Ethan Hultin.
Second Game
South Coos 8, Phoenix 5
Phoenix;001;201;1;—;5;3;2
South Coos;110;303;x;—;8;10;4
Kade Beer, Tyler Hansen (4) and Brandon Zanni; Dom Montiel, Jace Haagen (6) and Jason Hinds.