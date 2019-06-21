South Coos got its first win of the Area 4 North Division American Legion season by splitting a doubleheader at Roseburg Pepsi on Thursday.
South Coos won the first game 7-4, but lost the nightcap to the Bottlecaps 11-4, leaving South Coos 1-3 in league play heading into a home doubleheader Saturday against Grants Pass.
“I was happy with the way we competed in Game 1,” South Coos coach Shaun Knight said. “A couple innings in Game 2 were rough, but other than that the guys played hard.”
Cam Olson had two hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored one in the win. Wyatt Peck also had two hits, two RBIs and a run while Braydon Freitag had a double and scored twice.
Ezra Waterman had two hits and an RBI and Dom Montiel and Trace James both had a hit and a run. Ryan Knight hit a double.
South Coos jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning and was in front all the way.
Knight pitched the first five innings and gave up just three hits and three runs. Blake Crane finished. The Bottlecaps had just four hits and four runs in the game.
But Roseburg scored six runs in the second inning and four in the third to build a huge early lead in the second game and cruised to the win.
Blake Watson had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for Roseburg and Trevor Muir had three hits, two runs and three RBIs.
James had a two-run triple for South Coos and Freitag had a run and an RBI. Waterman and Merick Henderson had the only other hits as South Coos managed just four in the game.
First Game
South Coos 7, Roseburg 4
South Coos;500;001;1;—;7;10;3
Roseburg;000;201;1;—;4;4;3
Ryan Knight, Blake Crane (6) and Ezra Waterman; Austin Anderson, Austin Takahashi (1) and catcher na. 2B—SC: Knight, Braydon Freitag, Cam Olson.
Second Game
Roseburg 11, South Coos 4
South Coos;001;003;0;—;4;4;6
Roseburg;064;001;x;—;11;10;6
Cam Olson, Jace Haagen (2), Trace James (3), Braydon Freitag (6) and Jason Hinds; Logan Klopfenstein, Grant Berry (7) and catcher na. 2B—Ros: Blake Watson 2, Travor Muir, Garrett Shulze. 3B—SC: Trace James.
CHURCHILL 3, NORTH COOS 2: North Coos scored twice in the first inning, but that was it in a seven-inning, nonleague loss to Churchill in Eugene on Thursday.
Jared Northrop had a leadoff walk and Jayden Frank and Ian Spalding had RBI singles in the first inning to get North Coos off to a great start.
But the rest of the way, the Waterfront had just singles by Northrop and Jacob Chaney and a double by Frank, all in different innings. They got the tying run on in the seventh, but a double play ended the game.
North Coos led until the sixth inning on a strong start by Chaney. He gave up a run in the fourth. In the sixth, an error and double started what became Churchill’s winning rally.
Chaney gave up eight hits and struck out four.
North Coos returns to league play on Monday, when Roseburg Pepsi visits for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.
Churchill 3, North Coos 2
North Coos;200;000;0;—;2;5;2
Churchill;000;102;x;—;3;8;2
Jacob Chaney, Jared Northrop (6) and Ian Spalding; Churchill battery na. 2B—NC: Jayden Frank; Chu: Vest.