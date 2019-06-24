COOS BAY — Early in the American Legion baseball season, South Coos has struggled to play well in the second game of doubleheaders.
That wasn’t the case Saturday, though, when South Coos shut out visiting Grants Pass 3-0 on the strength of strong pitching by Blake Crane and Braydon Freitag and a home run by Cam Olson after an opening 6-0 loss to the Diggers.
“All season long, we haven’t come out in the second game with a lot of energy and fight,” Olson said. “Today we did.”
South Coos improved to 2-4 in Area 4 North Division play with its second straight split.
Crane gave South Coos a boost with four scoreless innings after also finishing the first game with a pair of scoreless frames and Freitag came in to strike out seven of the 11 batters he faced in the final three innings.
“Blake came in and pitched well and Braydon finished it off,” Olson said.
Meanwhile, Olson provided the offensive boost the team lacked in the first game with one swing in the second inning.
After Ryan Knight doubled to lead off the inning, Olson lined a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence for his first home run of the year — he never went deep during the high school season for Marshfield.
“I’ve had a few where they should have gone out,” Olson said, adding that he didn’t expect a home run Saturday with a stiff wind blowing in at Marshfield’s field. “I got a good read on it. I was thinking double, I guess I got it under the wind.”
Olson said he wasn’t trying to hit a home run, just make solid contact to get Knight home.
“I was just doing my job,” he said.
Crane and Freitag did, too, backed by near perfect defense in the nightcap.
“Blake is a ground ball pitcher,” Olson said. “That’s what he does.
“We just have to have our defense do our job. We did that.”
South Coos had a pair of errors on tricky bouncers in the infield, but neither ended up hurting in the long run, in part because of an interference play at first base when the umpires ruled Olson was hit by a Grants Pass batter as he came through first base, nullifying what would have been a second-inning run for the Diggers.
Olson said the violation was blatant and gave him extra desire to do well a few minutes later when he came to the plate and hit the home run.
While Crane got nine of his 12 outs on grounders in the infield, two coming on double plays, Freitag came in and dominated the Diggers to finish it off.
“The coaches told me to pound the (strike) zone,” he said, adding that all his strikeouts “gave the defense less to worry about.”
Grants Pass managed just three hits in the nightcap. South Coos wasn’t much better with five hits, but didn’t need more with the stellar pitching.
The other South Coos run came in the fifth, when Logan Peck walked, stole second and scored on a single to left by Ezra Waterman. Dom Montiel had the other two hits.
In contrast to the nightcap, South Coos managed just four hits in the opener — two by Peck and one each by Knight and Waterman.
Grants Pass, meanwhile, had 10 hits. Andrew Eide had a double and two singles, two RBIs and three runs for the Diggers.
“The first game, we were just flat low on energy,” South Coos coach Shaun Knight said. “We came out and played the second game well.”
The coach would still like to see the team put two good games in a row together. The players think that is coming.
“We’re getting better,” Freitag said. “I guarantee it.”
South Coos visits Brookings for a nonleague contest on Wednesday and then hosts Cascade Christian on Saturday and Roseburg Pepsi next Monday.
First Game
Grants Pass 6, South Coos 0
Grants Pass;101;022;0;—;6;10;2
South Coos;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
Ethan Elzy and Juan Velazquez; Dom Montiel, Blake Crane (6) and Jason Hinds. 2B—GP: Andrew Eide, Troy Osborne, Dante Haven, Ashton Durler.
Second Game
South Coos 3, Grants Pass 0
Grants Pass;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
South Coos;020;010;x;—;3;5;2
Andrew Eide and Juan Velazquez; Blake Crane, Braydon Freitag (5) and Ezra Waterman. 2B—SC: Ryan Knight. HR—SC: Cam Olson.