South Coast Babe Ruth advanced both its all-star teams to the Pacific Northwest regionals with titles in the Southern Oregon State Tournament at Klamath Falls over the weekend.
The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old team swept both its games against South Douglas County, clinching the title with a 19-8 win Saturday.
The 13-year-old squad, meanwhile, took its title with a winner-take-all victory over Klamath Falls on Sunday, beating the host squad 22-2 after Klamath Falls won 5-4 on Saturday.
The 13- to 15-year-old team overcame an early 4-1 deficit Saturday to win its title.
Trace James had a double and four RBIs in the win. Cobin Bouska and Josh Hinds drove in two runs each and Bouska, Ezra Waterman and Jared Northrop had three runs each. Elijah Blankenship, Dom Montiel, Justin Cassaro and Wyatt Peck each scored twice.
Montiel was big in relief on the mound after the rough start for South Coast, striking out 10 batters while pitching four innings before Northrop finished the game.
“We took advantage of some control issues on their part and were able to advance runners to scoring position,” South Coast coach Floyd Montiel said. “We hit the ball hard and put the ball in play, scoring a number of runs on numerous South Douglas County errors.”
The regional tournament is in Portland, starting on July 23.
In the championship game for the 13-year-olds, Landon Croff, Ethan Halpin and Hunter Wheeling limited Klamath Falls to one hit.
South Coast, meanwhile, pounded 19 hits, including three each by Wheeling and Ian Sissel.
Croff, Halpin, Luke Parry, Bailey Overton and Luke Rhodes had two hits each.
Wheeler also led the sparkling defense effort with a double play in centerfield.
South Coast heads to Canada for the regional tournament in Calgary starting July 24 against Wyoming. South Coast plays four games in five days, hoping to do well enough to advance to the semifinals.