COOS BAY — After graduating big senior classes, both the Marshfield and Coquille volleyball teams are filling key roles with new players this season.
Bandon, meanwhile, has a veteran squad that added a couple of newcomers.
The experience, or lack thereof, showed Thursday during Marshfield’s jamboree, when the teams had a chance to face other schools for the first time this season.
Coquille's Drew Wilson sets the ball up for an attack against Marshfield during the Marshfield volleyball jamboree Thursday in Coos Bay.
“We have a lot of new pieces,” said Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel. “We look old on our roster, but we’re not experienced.”
The Pirates include six seniors and three juniors, but graduated nearly all of their offensive playmakers. Juniors Reagan Rhodes and Carmen Samuels had nice moments in the scrimmage and junior Cedar Ward, the only returning offensive starter, also had a few big hits as she adjusts to being an outside hitter.
The defense, led by star libero Makenna Anderson, was a highlight in the sets against the Red Devils, Tigers and Brookings-Harbor, the fourth team in the jamboree.
“I like our defense,” Montiel said. “We seem scrappy at this point.”
The biggest value was just facing another team, she said.
“We’re finding things we need to fine-tune — things you can’t simulate in practice,” she said.
The Pirates host Newport on Tuesday and Reedsport and Phoenix on Thursday.
Like Marshfield, Coquille graduated a bunch of seniors from its team that finished fourth at the Class 2A state tournament last fall.
You have free articles remaining.
The Red Devils got stronger throughout the morning Thursday after losing in their opening set to Bandon.
“We had really good serve receive,” coach Suzanne Grami said. “Our serving was much better (later in the day).”
The Red Devils have a number of players adjusting to new positions or adjusting to playing varsity for the first time.
“I’m glad we’re doing this,” Grami said.
Bandon, meanwhile, has a number of players back and two incoming transfers who will contribute a lot — senior Traylyn Arana who came during the school year last year and junior Baylee George.
With veterans including seniors Kylie Lakey, Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin and juniors Bella Erenfeld and Kennedy Turner, the Tigers had a good day after not playing well in their first set against Marshfield.
“I like my team,” Bandon coach Mariyah Vierck said. “They are a good group of athletes. They come prepared every day.
“We are going to be a solid all-around team.”
A big thing for the Tigers is building confidence in the group, she said.
“They need to feel like they are going to win,” Vierck said, adding “This is a more cohesive team than I’ve had for a few years.”
The big thing Thursday was getting a chance to face somebody else.
“We get to see if what we see in practice translates to the court,” Vierck said.