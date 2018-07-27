PORTLAND — The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-star team will play in the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth regionals in Portland after beating Wyoming 13-6 on Thursday and having its Friday opponent from Portland forfeit.
South Coast finished second in its pool, with two wins and one loss, plus the forfeit. It will play the top team from the other pool, South Washington, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals at David Douglas High School.
South Coast jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and held on against Wyoming.
Dom Montiel went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs in the win for South Coast. Nick Williams had a single and double and scored twice and Jared Northrop had three runs. Dalton Stinger also had a double and was one of five South Coast pitchers who combined on a four-hitter.
Blake Crane pitched 3.1 innings and struck out five while allowing no earned runs. Montiel, Cobin Bouska and Northrop also pitched in the win.