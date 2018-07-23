PORTLAND — Idaho beat South Coast 11-4 on the first day of the Pacific Northwest 13- to 15-year-old Babe Ruth regionals at David Douglas High School in Portland on Monday.
South Coast will try to bounce back Tuesday night in its second game at the regionals, against North Oregon champion The Dalles.
The South Coast squad was plagued Monday by defensive miscues, at least a few in part to the late evening sun.
“We had difficulty making some plays,” South Coast manager Floyd Montiel said. “It was a circus act out there at times, with the sun going down right in our faces.”
Idaho scored in just two innings, getting four runs in the second and the other seven in the fifth. South Coast’s five errors contributed to the outbursts.
“That’s the difference in the game,” Montiel said. “Dom (Montiel) and Blake (Crane) pithced well. Six hits shouldn’t get you 11 runs.”
South Coast has a great first inning. After Jared Northrop lined out, Wyatt Peck walked and Ezra Waterman, Dom Montiel and Trace James had consecutive singles. Peck scored on Montield’s hit and Waterman came home on the single by James.
“Then the bats went silent,” Floyd Montiel said.
South Coast had just three more hits and scored single runs in the fifth and the sixth. They trailed 4-3 when Idaho had its seven-run outburst in the fifth.
Dom Montiel finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense.
Floyd Montiel said he hopes the team got its jitters out Monday.
“If there’s any disappointment, it’s just that we didn’t make those plays we should have to make it a close game,” he said, adding that at least a few of the errors were because of hurried throws when the South Coast defenders had plenty of time to set their feet and make accurate throws.
Montiel said Jared Northrop made some nice plays at second base and Cobin Bouska made a great save in left field on a hit that could have been a triple.
South Coast still can reach the semfinals, but will need to bounce back in its final three games of pool play, starting with The Dalles.
“We need to compete,” Floyd Montiel said. “That’s what it comes down to.
“Tomorrow is a new day. We just have to put this one to bed, try to clear their mind and get after it tomorrow.”
South Coast has a bye on Wednesday and then faces Wyoming on Thursday and a Portland team on Friday.
Idaho 11, South Coast 4
South Coast;200;011;0;—;4;6;5
Idaho;040;070;x;—;11;6;3
Dom Montiel, Blake Crane (5) and Ezra Waterman; Schoo, Reynolds (5) and Ebert.2B—SC: Jason Hinds. 3B—Ida: Larson.