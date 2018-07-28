PORTLAND — The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-star team was eliminated from the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional tournament Saturday with a 13-7 loss to South Washington.
After a sensational start, when South Coast scored five runs in the top of the first inning, South Washington scored 11 runs in the bottom half in what South Coast coach Floyd Montiel described as “a nightmarish” inning, and South Coast couldn’t recover.
“Washington hit the ball hard and found all the holes,” Montiel said. “Take away that half an inning and we have a ballgame.”
Jared Northrop pitched the final five innings and kept the Washington team in check, allowing just single runs in the second and fifth innings while striking out seven.
“Jared kept them off balance the rest of the game,” Montiel said.
Northrop also had two hits and scored two runs in the game. Wyatt Peck also had two hits and two runs and Dom Montiel had two hits and two RBIs.
“Overall, it was a fun week and a good experience for the kids,” Floyd Montiel said.
South Washington went on to win the tournament later Saturday. South Coast and the other semifinal loser were both awarded third place.