NORTH BEND — Babe Ruth teams from the South Coast will be trying to qualify for the Pacific Northwest Regionals when the Southern Oregon State Tournaments are held at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend.
South Coast Babe Ruth will have four teams in the tournament — two in the 13-year-old prep division and one each in the 14-year-old prep and the 13- to 15-year-old divisions.
The South Coast all-star teams consist of players from the regular season for South Coast Babe Ruth. Players are from Myrtle Point, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport and the Florence area.
Each division has two teams, and in each division, the tournament is playing in best-two-out-of-three format.
The South Coast Americans and South Coast Nationals are battling for the spot in the 13-year-old prep division.
South Coast faces Klamath Falls in the 14-year-old prep division and South Coast faces Southern Douglas County in the 13- to 15-year-old division.
The prize for the winning team in each division is a spot in the Pacific Northwest Regionals. The 13-year-old prep champion heads to Miles City, Mont., for a tournament starting July 22. The other two regional tournaments start July 21 in the Portland area, with the 14-year-old prep division in West Linn and the 13- to 15-year-old division just across the Oregon-Washington border in Camas.
All three divisions have games both Friday and Saturday at Clyde Allen Field. Any divisions that need a third game to determine a champion will have a game Sunday, as well.
Admission is $7 per day for students ages 6-12 and $10 per day for people 13-and-over. A family pass for the entire tournament is $30.
The Clyde Allen Field concession stand will be open throughout the tournament. Outside food will not be allowed in the stadium. The concession proceeds pay for team equipment, field improvements and umpire fees.
Friday Schedule
1 p.m.: South Coast Americans vs. South Coast Nationals (13-year-old)
4 p.m.: Klamath Falls vs. South Coast (14-year-old)
7 p.m.: Southern Douglas County vs. South Coast (13- to 15-year-old)
Saturday Schedule
11 a.m.: Klamath Falls vs. South Coast (14-year-old)
2 p.m.: Southern Douglas County vs. South Coast (13- to 15-year-old)
5 p.m.: South Coast Americans vs. South Coast Nationals (13-year-old)
Sunday Schedule (all games if necessary, times might change)
10 a.m.: Klamath Falls vs. South Coast (14-year-old)
1 p.m.: Southern Douglas County vs. South Coast (13- to 15-year-old)
4 p.m.: South Coast Americans vs. South Coast Nationals (13-year-old)
South Coast All-Star Rosters
13- to 15-year-old: Jake Cant, North Bend; Landon Croff, Coos Bay; Beau Erickson, Florence; Jason Garcia, Florence; Isaac Garcia, Florence; Ethan Halpin, Florence; Merrick Henderson, Coos Bay; Luke Parry, Coos Bay; Henry Rankin, West Lake; Luke Rhodes, Coos Bay; Ian Sissel, Florence; Hunter Wheeling, Coos Bay. Manager: Daniel Rankin, West Lake. Coaches; Riley Rankin, West Lake; Derek Wells, Florence.
14-year-old: Ethan Aaron, Florence; Victor Ayala, Florence; Carter Brock, North Bend; Jack Burgmeier, North Bend; Daniel Cabrera, Bandon; Beto Cortez, North Bend; Noah Dotson, Florence; Tyler Hayes, North Bend; Max James, North Bend; Ethan Kirchner, Coos Bay; Dennis Morgan, North Bend; Jake Newsum, Florence; David Roberts, North Bend; Drake Rogers, Coos Bay; Troy Warner, Myrtle Point. Manager: Erick Kirchner, Coos Bay. Coaches: Greg Brock, North Bend; Mekenzie Brock, North Bend; John Newsom, North Bend.
13-year-old Americans: Logan Backman, Myrtle Point; Kale Borras, North Bend; Kris Campbell, Coos Bay; Mason Detzler, Myrtle Point; Peyton Forester, North Bend; Kelly Lockwood, Coos Bay; Bridger Olson, Coos Bay; Eddie Perry, Coos Bay; Billy Reynolds, Broadbent; Cainan Stewart, North Bend; Cameron Taylor, Coos Bay; Evin Warner, Myrtle Point; Clayton Wharton, North Bend. Manager: Mike Campbell, Coos Bay. Coaches: Dustin Backman, Myrtle Point; Corey Detzler, Myrtle Point.
13-year-old Nationals: Jonathan Calvert, Coos Bay; Amrandon Galvan-Mendez, Florence; Cameron Groves, Florence; Cole Hanson, North Bend; Shaun Hensey, North Bend; Andrew Jensen-Morman, Florence; Nicholas Johnson, Coos Bay; Thomas Johnston, North Bend; Toby Johnston, Coos Bay; Sam Mickelson, North Bend; Jay Noel, Reedsport; Mathias Wilson, Florence. Manager: Russell Johnston, Coos Bay. Coaches: Chris Hansen, North Bend; James Hensey, North Bend; Scott Johnston, North Bend.