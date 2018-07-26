CALGARY, Alberta — The South Coast 13-year-old all-star team suffered another heartbreaking loss in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regionals Wednesday, falling 16-15 to Calgary when the host team scored five runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
“Our pitching was just off today,” South Coast manager Bruce Parry said.
South Coast gave up 12 hits and 15 walks in the loss.
“It’s very difficult to overcome those stats,” Parry said, adding that Calgary only scored six earned runs.
South Coast had three errors and two walks in the final inning.
“We really broke down in the seventh,” Parry said. “Calgary deserves credit as they didn’t give up and rallied to win the game.”
But for South Coast, it was two heartbreaking losses in a row. Idaho rallied to win Tuesday’s opener by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was very difficult on my kids,” Parry said. “We will regroup and go again tomorrow.”
South Coast now faces a must-win game against Montana to have any chance to get to the semifinals in the tournament.
While the pitching was off Tuesday, South Coast had a big day at the plate, pounding out 16 hits.
Hunter Wheeling and Luke Parry had three hits each and both finished with one RBI. Beau Erickson had a double and a triple and Luke Rhodes also had two hits. Knoll Gederos drove in two runs.
Parry, Ethan Halpin and Ian Sissell each hit doubles.
The South Coast defense did turn two double plays, but was hurt by six errors.
South Coast scored 12 runs in the first three innings and then added three more in the fifth after Calgary had closed within 12-11, but it wasn’t enough.