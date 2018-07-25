PORTLAND — The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-stars improved to 1-1 at the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regionals with a 5-2 win over The Dalles on Tuesday at David Douglas High School in Portland.
South Coast led all the way after scoring two runs in the first inning, but had to sweat things out in the seventh when The Dalles loaded the bases with two outs and got the winning run to the plate. Jared Northrop struck out the batter to secure the win.
“I’m extremely proud of how the boys competed tonight after last night’s game,” South Coast manager Floyd Montiel said. “They fought all night and showed growth and grit.”
Trace James pitched the first five innings before Northrop came on in relief. The two combined to allow just five hits.
Meanwhile, South Coast pounded out 11 hits of its own.
“The meat of the order hit the ball well tonight,” Montiel said.
South Coast did miss a couple of opportunities, loading the bases with no outs one inning and one out another without scoring.
“Something to work on,” Montiel said.
Wyatt Peck and Dom Montiel both had two hits and one run for South Coast. James had two hits and an RBI. Nick Williams hit a double.
South Coast did commit four errors, but they weren’t nearly as damaging as in Monday’s loss, when misplays in the field led to a pair of big innings in an 11-4 setback to Idaho.
South Coast has a day off Wednesday before facing Wyoming on Thursday.
South Coast 5, The Dalles 2
South Coast;200;110;1;—;5;11;4
The Dalles;100;010;0;—;2;5;3
Trace James, Jared Northrop (6) and Ezra Waterman; Fields, Schacher (3), Foster (7) and Petroff. 2B—SC: Nick Williams.