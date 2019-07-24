The two South Coast Babe Ruth all-star teams playing in the Pacific Northwest regional tournaments have come up short in their first games.
The 13-year-old South Coast Nationals lost their opener to Northern Washington by a 6-5 score while playing in stifling heat at Miles City, Montana, on Wednesday.
“We were up 5-0 most of the game and had a couple of base-running mistakes that tipped the scale the wrong direction,” South Coast manager Russell Johnston said.
“Jonathan Calvert pitched awesome for the first three innings,” Johnston said, noting that the opposing coach picked Calvert as South Coast’s MVP for the game.
Cole Hansen and Andrew Jensen also spent time on the mound for the Nationals.
South Coast plays South Washington on Thursday, when Johnston hopes the temperatures will drop a bit from their 100-degree level Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Rebels, playing in the 14-year-old prep age regionals at West Linn, lost 15-3 to the KWLR Cardinals of Washington on Monday.
Benjamin Lewis pitched a complete game for the Cardinals and Jonathan Stromberg drove in five runs.
Ethan Kirchner, Noah Dotson and Victor Ayala had the only hits for the Rebels. Ayala had three stolen bases and scored twice.
After an off day Tuesday, the Rebels played well against South Washington until a 10-run seventh inning led to a 14-2 loss.
“It really was a lot more competitive than the score,” South Coast manager Erick Kirchner said.
Drake Rogers had three hits and two runs and Carter Brock had two hits and an RBI. Jack Burgmeier had an RBI groundout.
The big issue that cost South Coast was that the Rebels left 17 runners on base, Kirchner said.